Mom Lied To Everyone About His Biological Father For His Whole Life, So When He Found Out The Truth, It Tore His Family Apart

As sad as it is, sometimes parents aren’t there for their kids, and that can be very painful.

What would you do if you were told that your dad abandoned you before you were born and refused to have anything to do with you, but then you found out that he didn’t even know you existed and your mom was lying?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and when he found out the truth, it created a lot of family drama.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for ruining my parents marriage by finding my bio father and exposing my mom’s lies? I (19m) always knew my dad wasn’t my bio dad and it was never a huge deal.

I knew I was loved either way. Mom always told us my bio father hadn’t wanted to be a dad and walked away once he learned she was pregnant.

Knowing your parents medical history can be critical.

When I was 12 I started struggling with health issues and we were repeatedly asked for family medical background. Mom swore she reached out to ask bio for any insight on his side but he refused to give it. At the time we were told it would be ideal to find out more if we could but if not we would do our best to treat me.

This must have been very painful.

My dad and I talked about it a lot and he comforted me when I was upset that this guy who made me hated me so much that he wouldn’t even help for a medical problem. It meant added complications and always having to explain to new doctors I was referred to that I only had half my family medical history and could not get more. And really it just sucked to think he cared so little if I could be seriously ill or not.

What does his aunt know?

A year ago my aunt (mom’s sister) told me that things might not be like they seemed and maybe it would be a good idea to search for answers myself. She said the worst that could happen is he refuses to answer or gets mad at me for making contact.

I asked her what she meant about things not being what they seemed but she was tight lipped on it so I did a 23&Me. I ended up matched with a paternal aunt and from there mom’s lies were exposed to me.

What? He doesn’t even know about his son?

My paternal aunt was shocked to learn about me and she told me she was 100% certain her brother had no idea either. She was a go between for us at first to help set up contacting and a face to face meeting. When we met he had medical info waiting for me and he told me it was a thing I inherited from his side and he would be a donor if I ever needed one.

Wow, his mom is really heartless for keeping her son from his dad (and the dad from his son!).

He was also apologizing the whole time for not knowing me and he swore he was never told mom was pregnant. They broke up because she cheated and he never heard from her again or her sister (aunt who pushed me to search) who he got along with during his relationship with mom. The medical info helped and I told him I’d have way more questions once I processed.

Mom doesn’t like being exposed.

Then I went to talk to mom. At first she said it was all lies. Then asked why I searched without saying anything. And when I told her why she admitted it was true. She said she met dad after the guy she cheated on my bio father with left her and she came up with the lie so we could be a normal family.

She is selfish to the point of putting her son’s health at risk!

And she never told my bio about me even after I got sick because she wanted to keep things as they were. I was hurt but so was my dad. He was mad she denied my bio father and me the chance to know each other.

The man who raised this kid has every right to be very upset. He was also betrayed.

But also that she lied to him the whole time they had known each other. He felt like she made him complicit in keeping me and my bio father apart. And he was super angry she was willing to make my health stuff more difficult because I didn’t have the full background rather than do the right thing and expose her lies years ago for my sake. The medical info I got was actually helpful for my medical team so it was worth it in that sense.

No! Mom ruined these relationships by lying about it constantly for his entire life.

But it has ruined my relationship with mom and my parents marriage is done. Dad wants a divorce and already moved out of their house.

My siblings blame me for it because they know what went down between us all. AITA?

This poor young man is not at fault at all. The only villain in this story is the mom, and she is the one causing pain and heartache for everyone.

Read on to see what people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This is really good news.

Mom was very selfish, putting her feelings over her son’s health.

Sadly, this is true.

This commenter is spot on.

Exactly, she was living a lie and needs to reap the consequences.

Her likes were finally exposed.

