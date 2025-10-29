Mom Loves Spending One-On-One Time With Her Adult Children, But Her New Husband Gets Upset When He’s Excluded From Their Outings

When you get remarried later in life, it can be nice to develop a relationship with your spouse’s adult children as well.

What would you do if your new husband got upset when you wanted to spend time with your children one-on-one?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, and she feels like he is being unfair for wanting to be included in every experience.

Is she right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not always including my new husband when I spend time with my adult children? I (56F) got remarried last year. It’s mostly been going well.

I have two kids, a son 29 and daughter 31. They met my now-husband plenty of times and gave their wholehearted approval. My kids and I have always had special days for just us one-on-one. My son lives nearby so I see him more often but my daughter lives in another state so it’s a big deal whenever she comes to visit.

We regularly go out as a couple with my kids but sometimes my son still wants to have lunch with just mom or my daughter will want to plan a weekend trip that’s just us. Personally, I don’t see a problem with that. I treasure that bonding time with my kids.

My husband has been expressing more and more displeasure, saying my going out with the kids one-on-one makes him feel excluded. He has a son but divorced the mother when the son was still young and only saw him for part of every year. His son is an adult now too but their relationship is kind of lukewarm.

I think that might be part of why he doesn’t understand the importance I place on time with my kids. Things ended on good terms with my kids’ biological dad and he doesn’t see the harm in just including my husband if this bothers him, because the kids are adults.

My marriage is obviously important to me as well, so I’m seriously conflicted. AITA for not budging on this issue?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

