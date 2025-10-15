Mom Supported Her Daughter’s Choice Of A Back-To-School Wig Hairstyle, But Then Her Sister-In-Law Criticized Her On Instagram And Involved Her Husband

When it comes to kids, there will always be some people who think they know best.

Imagine styling your daughter’s hair exactly the way she wanted for back to school, but then your sister in law jumps in with criticism and tells your husband you were out of line.

How would you respond? Would you ignore her comments? Or would you stand your ground and make it clear that your child’s appearance is your call?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact situation and stands up for her daughter.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling my sister in law that I don’t care what about she has to say? I 36F have two daughters, the oldest being 12 and the younger one being 9. My kids are mixed. I am Cuban, while my husband is Dominican and Haitian. Now, with hair, my kids both have curly hair, and I have wavy hair, so at times, I don’t know much about how to style it myself, so I’ve always been taking them to the hair salon to get it done. My younger daughter Bri doesn’t like getting her hair done at the salon, so I have taught myself how to style curly hair for her. My oldest daughter, Kalani, however, always has to have her hair done since that’s how she likes it. She usually just gets boho/goddess braids, silk presses, and pretty much just those. Recently, when getting Kalani’s hair done for back to school, she had asked to get a wig hairstyle, and I said ok to her since I saw nothing wrong, and it was a cute hairstyle. After Kalani’s hair was done, I had basically just made a post on my Instagram story showing off her hair and nails with the caption “Ready for back to school.”

Apparently, her sister-in-law didn’t find it as harmless as she did.

I thought it was a harmless post, but then my sister-in-law replied to the story, saying, “You shouldn’t be doing her hair like that, because it’s bad for her hair,” and then started going on a rant. I replied to her, saying that I don’t see a problem and told her that, at the end of the day, I’m her mom and that my decisions as a parent aren’t her business. My sister-in-law then texted my husband and told him about it, saying that it hurt her feelings. So now my husband is saying that I should say sorry, but I don’t really know if I should or not. AITA?

Wow! The SIL was coming from a good place, but there was probably a better way to say it.

Let’s check out how the people at Reddit feel about this drama.

This reader can see both sides.

Yet another person who sees both sides.

According to this person, there are several things to watch for with this hairstyle.

For this reader, the SIL should’ve said it better.

It’s not always what you say. The SIL should try to come across nicer next time, because her words were harsh.

