Mom Told Off A Stranger Who Told Her Her Goth Teen Will Be Bullied, But Now She And Her Husband Want To Protect Her

Self-expression is super important to teenagers.

It can help them navigate puberty, grow up and learn more about themselves.

But some people see fashion in a different light.

Check out why this stranger has made these parents uneasy.

AITA for letting my teen daughter dress how she wants? My daughter is 15 and she dresses in a gothic style. My wife and I have always encouraged her to be herself.

Not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

I’m pretty sure 95% of her wardrobe is black at this point, but she seems to enjoy it so i have never really cared about what she wears, as long as it’s appropriate. I love her and want her to be the happiest she can be, but today a woman called me out for being a terrible parent for letting her “dress like that” and that Im just asking for her to be bullied. I ended up telling her to **** off, which surprised my daughter as we almost never argue and i very rarely shout or swear in front of her.

It’s complicated and causing worry.

The reason I’m sharing this is that my wife both have a habit of over thinking things and we are often our own worst enemies when it comes to this. My Daughter has been bullied, so the woman’s comments are kinda eating at me more than I would like to admit.

Here is what people are talking about.

Or maybe she knows she’s the bully.

She sounds lovely. People need to mind their own business.

There’s only one thing that matters.

Great insight! These two sound cool and nice.

Yep. Gotta figure it out on your own.

I wonder if this teen reads Anne Rice. Anne loved goth style.

