Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

by Heide Lazaro

Social gatherings with other parents are a good opportunity to share and connect.

If you and your child were invited to a playdate at another parent’s house, would you expect to watch the kids play or socialize with the other parents?

This woman was invited to a playdate, but it didn’t go the way she expected.

So, she never accepted another playdate invitation from her again.

Read the story below to find out why she hated this playdate so much.

AITA for being offended at being left alone during a playdate with our kids?

I went over to someone’s house one time for a playdate with my son.

The person who invited me then left.

She sat in another room with her man the entire time I was there.

She left me alone to supervise and play with all the children.

This woman is wondering if she was wrong to expect something more from the playdate.

Am I the jerk for thinking that was incredibly rude?

I never went back for a “playdate” after that.

Was I wrong for expecting a little social time with the other parent?

These parents clearly had different expectations of the playdate.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person thinks it’s rude and awkward.

Screenshot 2025 08 18 at 8.16.58 AM Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 18 at 8.17.27 AM Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

They treated you like a babysitter, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 08 18 at 8.17.44 AM Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

Here’s a similar opinion from this user.

Screenshot 2025 08 18 at 8.18.11 AM Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2025 08 18 at 8.18.54 AM Mom Was Left Alone To Watch All The Kids On A Playdate, So She Never Went To Another One

A playdate shouldn’t feel like free childcare.

