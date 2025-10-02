Mother Of The Bride Needs A Necklace Repaired Pronto, And The Bride And Groom Are Very Grateful For The Quick Work

Weddings can be really stressful. There are a lot of details that need to be just right.

Imagine that it’s the day of the wedding and one detail goes horribly wrong. Would you go ahead with the wedding anyway, or would you try to fix the problem before the wedding started?

In today’s story, the problem on the day of the wedding is a necklace. Let’s see what happens.

The Mother of Bride and the family necklace It was the two of us in this small but very well situated jewelry store. Nothing too high end ( sterling silver, gold plated but no 24k in shop) but we had good reputation as we would take in even the most difficult repairs ( my colleague was amazing at modifying/ altering and I wasn’t too bad as repairing even custom jewelry, which sometimes can have a very high sentimental value) So here we are on a saturday ( generally not doing repairs that day as it’s the busiest of the week) when this middle aged, very elegantly clothed woman comes barreling in the shop, half choking on tears and throw herself at us

It was a wedding emergency.

“You’ve got to help ! Please ! My daughter! She is getting married in a hour and just broke her great grandma necklace, it’s an heirloom ! Please, pleaaase !” She is so frantic my colleague have her seated down as I grab the necklace she is proferring towards us, a 7 strands gorgeous pearls and sapphire piece, honestly one of the most stunning thing I had ever seen. Yet the repair wasn’t that bad as she had just snagged one of the strands and pulled it. My colleague just nodded, I bolted downstairs into the workshop as she reassured the lady.

They fixed the necklace but made a huge mistake.

Never I worked that fast and barreled up running, dropping the necklace in the lasy’s lap and stating ” It will hold safely for the ceremony, the pictures, whatever but you take that thing to get fully restranded the minute you are done because what I did is temporary, ok ?” She tears still but nods and leaves at a run. I’m grinning a tad stupidly and turning to my colleague, when I realise she has a very strange expression and she says “I… I forgot to ask her to pay… Boss is gonna kill us”

But it turned out okay.

( Boss was not a very nice man and yes, he would have done that in a blink, we both knew. He called us every evening as he checked the cameras and would point out what he disliked that day and such ) So the cheer fell off a tad, until a few hours after when a man came in, very smartly dressed too. He was the brother of the bride and had been sent by their mother. He had brought us a lil bottle of champagne, two slices of the wedding cake.. and a handwritten, signed letter of the newlyweds thanking us ( as well as an hefty sum that largely covered cost of the repairs) We kept that thank you card on the workshop desk for years.

That was such a sweet story, literally. I mean, it ended with cake!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

