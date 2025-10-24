Mother Was Saving Her Wedding Dress And Ring For Her Bio Daughter, So Her Stepkids Got Upset That They Won’t Be Able Use Her Stuff

Family heirlooms often carry deep emotional meaning and sentimental value.

Aitah for telling my stepkids that my kids will get my stuff? Last weekend, I was getting ready to make a photo book for my baby who’s coming soon. My stepdaughters being kids (13 and 11), they wanted to help and look through their photo books, so we looked through a few and we found pictures from me and their dad’s wedding and engagement. My stepdaughter asked if I still had my dress. I told her I did, and she asked if she could have it for her wedding.

I didn’t get a chance to answer as she started going on about how she was going to look like me on her wedding day and just stuff like that. She went on to looking through the book more and asked about my rings. I told her they were my great-grandma’s, and we just made them more my style and fixed them a little bit. She asked if when she was older, could she have them for her wedding?

I softly explained that I would rather have my biological daughter get first dibs of stuff and that their mom probably has family heirlooms. That made them kinda sad, so when they went home, I’m assuming they told their mom and that made her mad. She called us and told me that why should some new kid get something over her kids.

I explained to her that I would rather any bio kid have dibs first, and if my bio kids don’t want it, then it’s free game after that. I also said that she should have stuff to pass down to her kids. She said she doesn’t, as she didn’t have a wedding, and her family didn’t save stuff like that.

I told her that I could no longer help her with that. My bio kids would still get dibs. Everyone’s mad, except my husband, and we said we would talk to them. But it’s still like I feel bad, yet I wouldn’t want to give them something that my bio kids might want because it’s actually connected to them and a part of their DNA. So, AITAH?

