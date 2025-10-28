Muffler Shop Owner Caught A Customer Behind The Counter Messing With The Credit Card Machine, And He Didn’t Think She Had A Very Good Excuse

Office spaces are meant for authorized personnel only.

What would you do if you saw a customer in an employee only area?

This muffler shop owner was shocked to see a customer inside the office area of his shop.

Even worse, the customer was tinkering with the shop’s credit card machine.

What she said left him baffled and frustrated.

I’m just helping As I’ve mentioned a couple other times, I used to own a couple muffler shops. As with many small businesses, the owner does everything that needs doing, including filling in for the managers when they’re on vacation or it’s their day off.

Anyhow, I had one lady whose car was in for repair. And when I came back into the waiting room/office area, I found her punching buttons on our credit card machine. It was a separate machine from the register. This was obviously very odd.

Customers don’t mess with the credit card machine. Especially since it’s located 5+ feet behind the counter. No wall or gate to stop her but what for most was a definite psychological barrier of “public area” v. “employee area.” “I was helping out by getting the preauth.” Arrrgh!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Sometimes, you just can’t guess what’s going on in a customer’s mind.

