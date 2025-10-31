New Homeowners Were Excited To Make Their Property Their Own. But In Doing So, They Made A Swift Enemy Of A Neighbor

Choosing a home is an exciting activity, and getting the property of your dreams is one of the best feelings in the world.

But what seemed like a great home on first glance can introduce unforeseen problems.

And none are as difficult to solve as problematic neighbors, as the couple in this story discovered.

Read on to find out how their home improvements left their neighbor shaking with anger.

AITA for not telling my neighbor I’m having a fence installed? My husband and I recently bought a home and decided to have sections of fence installed to close off our backyard so our dogs don’t get out. One of our neighbors has a wire fence between their yard and ours. We are having two small sections of fence from our house and from our shed to their fence, just to close things off.

Let’s see how they proceeded with their project.

We went through a company, gave them the property survey showing the property lines, and they got a permit from the city. My husband and I didn’t even think to tell our neighbor we were doing this. We aren’t connecting to their fence or building along the entire property line just building up to the property line. We even have a small gap at each section, since their fence apparently isn’t on the property line.

But what happened next shocked the couple.

The woman who lives next door came over very angry, visibly shaking. She said she was was mad we didn’t tell them, and was worried that we were encroaching on her land. My husband and I feel really bad but we don’t really think we did anything wrong. AITA?

Sure it might have been courteous to inform the neighbor of their plans, but this couple were under no obligation to inform their neighbor of the modifications they were making to their property at all.

The fact that the neighbor assumed they were doing things to take her land is really unfair – especially since the couple were doing things by the book.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought it would have been good practice to inform the neighbors.

But others thought that with this reaction, it’s likely that the neighbor would have always had a problem with the fence.

And this Redditor thought the neighbor was out of order for the way she spoke to them.

As long as it’s not causing harm or devaluing neighboring properties, what you do on your land is your business.

Perhaps the neighbor has had bad experiences in the past, but the way that she approached her new neighbors with her issue about their fences was completely unfair, judging them as guilty until proven innocent.

They were simply trying to make a safe space for their dogs to roam, and she assumed they were trying to claim her land instead.

This has been blown well out of proportion.

