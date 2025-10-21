New Mom Visits Her Mother Five Times In A Week, But Considers Stopping Because Mom Refuses To Make The 20-Minute Trip To See The Baby

One woman with a two-month-old daughter says she’s constantly driving to her mom’s house—even though her mom is free all day, doesn’t work, and used to enjoy visiting.

Despite reassurances that she’s welcome, the mother avoids coming over, complains it’s “too far,” and even gets upset when her daughter doesn’t bring the baby often enough.

Read on for the story.

WIBTAH if I stopped visiting my mom with my newborn? My daughter is just over two months old now. In the beginning when I was still recovering and couldn’t drive, my mom was coming over regularly, which I really appreciated. But over the past month, my mom has stopped visiting and now expects me to go to her instead because I live “too far”, even though I’m only about 20 minutes away.

Oh boy.

She’s currently off work so she’s free all day. She even said before that coming out here feels like a little vacation because it’s quieter than the city since I live in a small town with cute little shops. My home is clean, cozy, and always stocked with snacks and food so I don’t really see a reason why she wouldn’t feel comfortable visiting.

How juvenile.

This past week alone, I’ve gone over 5 times!! If I don’t go over, she starts getting upset saying that I’m withholding my baby from her. Today, she asked again when I’d be coming and I told her to come by instead since it’s just easier for me right now since packing everything for the baby and the dog can be a lot, and she doesn’t have to deal with that when she visits. Plus my dog has a yard here to run around in, which helps too and they don’t have a yard. I don’t mind visiting, but it would really mean a lot if she came by occasionally. Even just having her here while I do a few things around the house would be so helpful. I did mention that as well.

Of course.

She also tends to avoid coming over when my husband is home because she worries about being a burden, even though I’ve reassured her many times that she’s not. Right now, he works afternoons and isn’t home after 2 p.m. She knows that and still doesn’t want to come. My dad even offered to drive her and pick her up after a few hours today, but she still said no.

Come on now.

I love that she wants to spend time with us, and I’m really trying to make things work, but I just wish it felt a bit more balanced. WIBTAH if I stopped bringing my daughter over until she decides to stop by?

Most people agree the new mom isn’t the AH—packing up a newborn and a dog daily is exhausting, and expecting her to do all the traveling is unfair.

This person says she can just come over if she wants to see her grandkid.

This person says boundaries are going to be important here.

And this person says she’s WAY overcommitting and her mom is being wildly unreasonable.

If grandma can’t go the distance, she might just miss the milestones.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.