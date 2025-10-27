October 27, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Nobody Thinks Crumbl Cookie Is A Health Food Store, But These New “Dirty Sodas” Are Off The Charts Bad For You

by Michael Levanduski

Crumbl Cookies Dirty Soda

Crumbl Cookies is a hugely popular cookie shop that makes different types of cookies each week.

While delicious, they are also unhealthy, but now they are apparently trying out a new item that is even worse for you!

This TikToker found out about this new menu item and made a video about it. He says, “Crumbl came out with dirty sodas, and one of them have 700 calories and 158 grams of sugar. Right now, dirty sodas are only being tried out in Canada, and right now there is three versions of them.”

Wow, one of these with a cookie is over a day’s worth of calories, I bet.

Man talking about Crumbl Cookie

He goes on to say, “First version of this is going to be the crumbl soda, which is a normal soda base with added syrups and creams. Then they have their crumble chargers, which is basically RedBull but with some sort of flavoring and cream. Lastly, is their Crumbl Coolers, which is supposed to be their healthy ones, and this is just a water base with flavorings added.”

I guess that last one isn’t horrible for you.

Crumbl Cookie Dirty Sodas

He goes on to say, “They are going to have 40 flavors.”

Wow, quite the variety!

He continues, “What’s absolutely ridiculous is once you get to the 32 ounce ones, they get really high calorie, and the after-hours, the 32 ounce one, is 700 calories and 158 grams of sugar.”

Nobody needs that much sugar in one drink!

Man talking about Crumbl Cookies

He wraps up this video by saying, “So, again, Crumbl was able to make a normal item extremely high-calorie and super high in sugar.”

Well, I suppose everyone already knows that a cookie shop isn’t making health food.

If people love the new dirty sodas, they can enjoy them once in a while.

Check out the full video for yourself to see it all.

@akira.gpt

Crumbl cookies came out with dirty sodas that are super high calorie and loaded with sugar #crumbl#crumblecookie#crumblecookiereview#calories#dirtysoda

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Read through the comments; most people are amazed at how bad these are.

This commenter wants a sugar-free version, but honestly, that won’t be good for you either.

Even if you get a small, these are loaded with sugar.

If anyone goes to Crumbl regularly, they will not be healthy.

Taking unhealthy food to the next level.

