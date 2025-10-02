October 1, 2025 at 9:21 pm

Old Guy Won’t Stop Tossing Treats To Their Dog, So Its Owner Finally Snaps

by Diana Whelan

cute puppy on a leash outside

Pexels/Reddit

One dog owner noticed the same older man at the park every week, always armed with a pocket full of treats.

His dog, Milo, ran over the moment he tossed one, and the man blamed the dog for “begging.”

Now, there may be a brawl. Read on for the story.

AITA for telling an old guy at the dog park to stop throwing treats to my dog?

I (28F) take my dog Milo to the dog park a few times a week.

Milo is generally healthy but my vet told me to limit treats because hes prone to pancreatitis, which is basically inflammation caused by too much fat in his diet.

So I am careful with what he eats and usually bring my own kibble and speciific treats for him.

Makes sense.

There is this old guy who always shows up with a pocket full of dog treats.

I went over and politely asked him not to give any to my dog since it upsets his stomach, the guy literally rolled his eyes and said “Relax dogs love me” (have no clue why he said that) and tossed a treat around Milo …

Milo.. being a dog!! ran right over to him and ate it, then the guy turned around and blamed Milo for “begging” and said I should train him better??

Anyways that really set me off and I raised my voice at him telling him again to stop feeding my dog.

Taking initiative!

He looked smug and a couple of people nearby stared, which made me feel bad afterwards like I had overreacted.

Now I am second guessing myself , is he just a good old person who I have raised my voice at or am i in the right ?

AITA ?

That was the last straw! What’s Reddit think?

This person says it’s never acceptable to feed other people’s dogs.

Screenshot 2025 09 08 at 10.14.27 PM e1757384099293 Old Guy Won’t Stop Tossing Treats To Their Dog, So Its Owner Finally Snaps

This person has an idea of what to say to him next time.

Screenshot 2025 09 08 at 10.14.33 PM e1757384104133 Old Guy Won’t Stop Tossing Treats To Their Dog, So Its Owner Finally Snaps

This person is furious on his behalf.

Screenshot 2025 09 08 at 10.14.39 PM Old Guy Won’t Stop Tossing Treats To Their Dog, So Its Owner Finally Snaps

Ya know…some boundaries are worth barking about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter