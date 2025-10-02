Old Guy Won’t Stop Tossing Treats To Their Dog, So Its Owner Finally Snaps

One dog owner noticed the same older man at the park every week, always armed with a pocket full of treats.

His dog, Milo, ran over the moment he tossed one, and the man blamed the dog for “begging.”

Now, there may be a brawl. Read on for the story.

AITA for telling an old guy at the dog park to stop throwing treats to my dog? I (28F) take my dog Milo to the dog park a few times a week. Milo is generally healthy but my vet told me to limit treats because hes prone to pancreatitis, which is basically inflammation caused by too much fat in his diet. So I am careful with what he eats and usually bring my own kibble and speciific treats for him.

Makes sense.

There is this old guy who always shows up with a pocket full of dog treats. I went over and politely asked him not to give any to my dog since it upsets his stomach, the guy literally rolled his eyes and said “Relax dogs love me” (have no clue why he said that) and tossed a treat around Milo … Milo.. being a dog!! ran right over to him and ate it, then the guy turned around and blamed Milo for “begging” and said I should train him better?? Anyways that really set me off and I raised my voice at him telling him again to stop feeding my dog.

Taking initiative!

He looked smug and a couple of people nearby stared, which made me feel bad afterwards like I had overreacted. Now I am second guessing myself , is he just a good old person who I have raised my voice at or am i in the right ? AITA ?

That was the last straw! What’s Reddit think?

This person says it’s never acceptable to feed other people’s dogs.

This person has an idea of what to say to him next time.

This person is furious on his behalf.

Ya know…some boundaries are worth barking about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.