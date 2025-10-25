Older Brother Asked His Dad For More Money So He Could Move Into His Own Place, But His Younger Brother Objected As He Needed Financial Support Too

Family finances can create tension, especially when siblings compare support.

Imagine coming from a well-off family who pays your rent.

If you asked your dad for more financial support, would you be annoyed if your brother interjected with reasons why you shouldn’t even ask?

This young man lives abroad while he’s studying, and his father currently pays for his rent.

He asked his dad if he could contribute a little more to help, but then his younger brother stepped in to object.

Now, their arguing about who should receive their dad’s support.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my dad to help me afford living alone while studying abroad? I live in a foreign country for my studies, and my dad currently covers my rent. Recently, I visited my family. While chatting, I casually suggested that maybe my dad could give me around €200 more a month so I could finally move into my own place instead of sharing.

This young man was shocked when his brother told him that he also needed their dad’s financial support.

My brother still lives with my parents and is planning to study abroad, as well. He jumped in and said my dad can’t afford it since he’s saving for his future tuition and expenses. He also pointed out that I already had a bachelor’s degree that wasn’t tuition-free. As the older sibling, I should care about “fairness” between us. I was a bit shocked.

He mentioned that their dad already offered him more money before, but he just refused.

I told him that if my dad himself said he couldn’t afford even €10 more, I’d accept it without complaint, but my brother isn’t my dad, and he doesn’t know the full financial picture. I also mentioned that he already wanted to give me around €300 more which I turned down saying it’s ok if he only pays my rent. Honestly, I was surprised he’s been keeping a kind of mental ledger comparing what I’ve received versus what he might get.

This was their first argument regarding money.

This was the first time I had an argument about money with my brother, and I believe maybe I didn’t manage quite well. For context, my family is financially comfortable, so this isn’t about real hardship. It felt more like my brother was policing fairness rather than leaving it to my dad.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong to bring it up.

I realize this might sound very privileged since my dad helps with my rent. I’m grateful for that support. I just wasn’t sure if I was wrong in how I handled my brother’s reaction. So, AITA for even bringing it up and pushing back at my brother?

He was trying to ask his dad a question, not his brother. Did he handle it well or poorly?

Money can strain even the closest sibling relationships.

