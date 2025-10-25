Older Lady Reaches Into Bin At A Candy Store And Takes Out A Piece, So The Employee Makes Her Buy All The Candy She Might’ve Touched

Have you ever gone to a candy store where there are bins filled with candy and you can fill a bag with whatever candy you want?

You might want to think twice before buying candy at these types of stores because not all customers care about the rules.

In this story, one employee at a candy store knows the rules and is hesitant to enforce them, but when an older lady breaks an important rule, she can’t let her get away with it.

When grownups act like children. I work at a mall kiosk that sells gummy candy. I really like my job, it’s a small business and the place is fun. Sometimes, though, the customers are so annoying I want to run them over in the parking lot. My story today is about grabby customers.

The candy at my kiosk is stored in bins. And for sanitary reasons, you HAVE to have a glove on when getting candy. We have tongs, but they are for samples and much harder to use. Sanitation is very important to us, it’s the number one priority above even customer service. Nobody wants to eat germy candy. So we have signs that say bare hands in the bins will result in the purchase of the entire bin. Despite those signs, I still have people reach in on an almost daily basis and take out candy!

This story is about an older lady who wander into the kiosk. She was being really rude from the start, walking away from me and asking questions that I couldn’t hear, that sort of stuff. So I’m filling a bag for her and right in front of me she reaches into a bin and takes out a piece. I stop her and she gives the excuse everyone does, “oh, I only took one!” HOLY HECK do you think I care! Would you want to eat that candy if someone took a piece? What if you were with your grandkid and they did that? You’d slap their hand and say DON’T TOUCH.

I don’t understand how they think just because they’re an adult they can act like a child and get away with it. So I don’t have the guts yet to charge people for a whole bin. This store’s only been open for a few months and I’m the only person there. What I did do was take the top layer of candy that would be thrown away otherwise and stuck that in her bag. And of course she threw a hissyfit.

“I don’t want that candy! It was stale!” “Well, you could’ve have asked to try a piece, since I was right there, and then found out it was stale and not have to buy any of it.” “I’m going to return it and say it’s stale!” “We don’t accept returns so good luck.” Seriously guys, if you pass a candy bin, don’t help yourself to a “sample”. Just ask me! I like giving candy to people! Some just like the thrill I guess.

After reading this, I don’t think I’m ever going to buy candy again from the stores with the self-serve bins. It’s pretty gross when you think about it.

I’ll stick to candy that’s kept behind the counter or prepackaged.

