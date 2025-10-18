One Of Her Coworkers Kept Harrassing Her And Her Service Dog, So This Woman Said Enough Was Enough And Took Action

Some people don’t believe that young and healthy looking people could possibly have a reason to need a service dog, but there are very good reasons that these people may in fact need a service dog.

This woman has a serious heart condition, so she depends on her service dog.

One of her colleagues hates her and her dog, repeatedly saying that “pets are not allowed” in the office.

After several more harassments, she finally reached her breaking point and reported her to HR.

Check out the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for getting my coworker fired after she kept trying to “prove” my service dog is fake? I have a medical alert service dog named Max who helps with a serious heart condition. He’s literally saved my life multiple times by alerting before I pass out. I started a new office job 3 months ago, and everything was fine until (let’s call her) “Karen” started her crusade against Max.

This woman repeatedly explained that Max isn’t a pet, but a service dog.

It started small. She’d loudly announce, “Pets aren’t allowed in the office” every time she saw us. I explained repeatedly that Max is a service dog, not a pet, and showed her his documentation. She then started telling everyone I was “obviously faking” because I “look too young to be disabled.”

Karen purposely tested Max with food and perfume scents.

Things escalated fast. She’d try to “test” Max by dropping food near him. He’s trained to ignore it. She reported me to HR weekly. But the worst part? She started purposely wearing strong perfume and spraying air freshener around my desk. This triggers my condition. Max alerted 3 times in one day because of this.

Karen also took pictures of them and posted the photos online.

The final straw? I found out she was taking photos of me and Max, and she was posting them in a Facebook group about “fake service dogs,” asking for ways to “expose” me. She included my full name and workplace. I took screenshots and went to HR. They fired her on the spot for harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Karen’s friends and family are now bombarding her with hate emails.

Now, my inbox is flooded with messages from her friends and family. They’re saying that I’m a jerk for “getting a mother of 3 fired over a dog” and that I “should have just worked from home if I’m so sick.” Here’s the thing. I actually feel horrible that she lost her job. Her kids aren’t at fault here. But she literally put my life at risk with the perfume stunts, and doxxing me online was scary.

Was she at fault for going to HR, or did her coworker get herself fired?

Harassment has consequences, especially when someone’s health and safety are at stake.

