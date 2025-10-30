Parent Hosted A Birthday Party For Their Son On The Morning Of A Family Wedding, And The Bride’s Mother Accused Them Of Being Disrespectful

Family gatherings can get complicated when two celebrations fall on the same day.

So, what would you do if your young child’s birthday happened to line up with a relative’s wedding?

Would you plan something small on the side to make your child feel special? Or would you wait until after the wedding to avoid conflict?

In the following story, one parent decides to host a birthday brunch the morning of a wedding and soon regrets it.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for throwing a birthday party for my son the morning of an out of town wedding? My 6 yo son is in the wedding party. All my nieces, nephews, mom, sister, and aunts flew in to go to a niece’s wedding. There was nothing planned the morning of, so I invited everyone to my hotel room for a brunch to get together, and also sing happy birthday to my son.

Her sister finds it disrespectful.

My sister (mom of the bride) is livid that I would choose to host a gathering that she and her 2 daughters (bride and sister) wouldn’t be able to come to. She said it showed her and her family disrespect. AITA?

Eek! The timing could’ve been a lot better.

Let’s check out what readers on Reddit think about what she did.

It’s not like it was a big, official birthday party. They met for breakfast, and it didn’t interfere with the wedding at all.

