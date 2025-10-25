Person Decided Not To Sell Their Share Of The Inheritance Yet, But Now Their Sibling Is Blaming Them For Delaying The Process

Family property disputes can test even the closest relationships.

Imagine being pressured by your sibling to sign over your half of a property you both inherited.

Would you willingly do it, or would you need to make sure everything was fair?

This person co-owns a property with her sibling.

They have been promised another property in exchange for signing over their share, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Now, their sibling is blaming them for delaying the entire process.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to sign over my half of a property until I get legal security? I co-own a property with a sibling. They’ve spent years paying off debts so they could have full ownership. Now, they want me to sign over my half immediately. The plan was that I would inherit another property from a parent in exchange. However, the parent hasn’t legally transferred it or notarized a will guaranteeing it to me.

This person is being blamed for delaying the entire process.

My sibling says I’m holding things up. They accuse me of being greedy and threaten that I’ll ruin their bank deal. My parent says I don’t deserve the property. They say I should be grateful for anything I get. They imply I have no right to it.

They are willing to give up their share only when they guarantee the other property.

I’m feeling manipulated and pressured from all sides. I’m willing to give up my share but only once there’s a legal agreement ensuring I’ll receive the promised property. Until then, I want my rights protected so I’m not left with nothing.

They want fairness, that’s why they are standing their ground.

I also want my sibling to be unable to build or sell on my portion without compensating me. I just want fairness and security, not more than anyone else. AITA for standing my ground in the face of emotional pressure and threats?

Are they being reasonable, or are they really holding up the process?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Get it in writing first, advises this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person suggests consulting with a lawyer asap.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

It’s only fair to wait for certainty and security.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.