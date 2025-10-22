Petite Store Employee Was Underestimated By A Customer, But She Soon Found Out The “Little Girl” Is Much Stronger Than Her

Smaller women are sometimes viewed as weak and fragile.

If you were a smaller woman, would you be insulted if someone called you “little girl”?

This store employee works in the stockroom, carrying items to customers.

She was called a “little girl” by one customer who assumed the box she was carrying was not heavy.

But the customer soon found she was wrong.

Read the full story below to find out more.

In which a customer refers to me as “little girl” and regrets it I work in a catalogue store in the UK. Part of our job involves bringing items out from the stockroom to a collection desk, where customers then pick them up. The colleague handing over the item will ask the customer if they would like a hand carrying it out to their car. It’s part of our customer service, especially with anything remotely big or heavy.

This petite employee carried a heavy item out to a customer.

I’m female, 22, about 5″1′, and incredibly skinny. I’m working in the stockroom and I brought out a box of flatpack furniture, weighing 21kg, if I remember correctly. Boxes are labelled with weight. It was heavy-ish to me, but I can lift more.

The customer called her a little girl and instantly regretted it.

I dumped it down on the desk while my colleague marked off the customers receipt. They gave the standard, “Do you need any help carrying that” query. The customer, labelled PC for ‘Presumptuous Customer’, laughs and responds with this right in from of me: PC: Oh, if that little girl can carry it, I’m sure it’s not too heavy! She couldn’t lift it.

That customer quickly learned that how tall someone is doesn’t necessarily mean how strong they are.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Never judge a book by its cover.

