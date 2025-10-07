Professor Gave The Whole Class Peanut Candy On The First Day, So A Student With A Severe Allergy Had To Leave Early

College classes are supposed to be about learning, not dodging hidden dangers.

So when her professor passed out nutty treats and the smell filled the room, her severe peanut allergy turned into a ticking clock.

The longer she stayed, the more cornered she felt.

AITA For Leaving Class Early After Being Exposed To My Allergen Today was my first day of the semester, and my professor gave everyone Mazapan, which is a Mexican peanut candy.

But there’s one big problem with this.

I have a severe allergy to peanuts, and everyone was eating it in class. Crumbs were getting everywhere, and the smell of peanuts was strong.

As the class went on, the student found herself more and more anxious.

After the class ate the candy, we did a group activity where we had to put Post-it notes on the wall and write someone we look up to. Everyone was touching all the markers, and my contamination OCD kicked in.

But when she asked to leave, she felt punished.

I felt uncomfortable and trapped, so I asked to leave about 15 minutes early after explaining my allergy. My professor seemed offended and annoyed by that.

Still, she wonders if she did the right thing.

I understand some people are uneducated about food allergies and how serious they are, so I get why he was a bit confused. Was I just letting my health anxiety get to me, or was that justified?

She left early to protect herself, but her professor didn’t seem to understand.

In the end, leaving was the safest choice she fad.

Her health came first — even if her professor’s pride took a hit.

