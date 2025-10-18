Regular Customer Thought The Store Employees Could Watch Her Daughter, But When They Refused, She Let The Little Girl Destroy Half The Store

Every parent will tell you there are days when you really need a break. Parenting is a 24/7 job, after all.

That said, you can’t just decide someone else will watch your kids.

This employee learned the hard way that some parents just won’t take no for an answer.

The details on this one might surprise you!

We’re like family here! Work at pharmacy retail chain. We have one regular customer, who we’ll call rude jersey bady (RJB for short). I live in the south, and RJB is a pushy rude customer from New Jersey, who is more white trash than most of the meth addicts in my white trash town. Imagine George Costanza’s mom on Seinfeld, who constantly smells like dog poo.

She just knew this was going to be a day.

Yesterday she came in with her 7-8 year old daughter. Yesterday, they both walked into the store, and immediately, her daughter starts running through the aisles. RJB starts yelling as loudly as she can for the kid to come back as she’s getting a buggy. I’m working on resetting a display, I’ve just broken it all down, product is sitting in a neat pile by the floor, price tags are pulled. RJB walks up.

This conversation sealed the deal.

RJB: Hey, move ya’ stuff! I’m tryin’ ta get through! Keep in mind this stuff is in no way blocking her path Me: Oh, I’m sorry, let me move it over. I stand there awkwardly trying to figure out what to move, because it’s not in anyone’s way. RJB: Ugh! Yer sto-ah is always a mess! Me rolling my eyes at this point Me: Sorry, just putting up a new display. She doesn’t even pay attention to this and walks away, as her child starts running up and down the aisles like crazy

Then, the daughter kept coming back.

I’m still working on my display, and suddenly her daughter comes up to me, and starts playing 20 questions like crazy. After 15 minutes of this, I get fed up Me: Hey, um, you should go find your mom. I need to get some work done. Her: Oh, okay. Daughter runs off and 2 minutes later she comes back Me: Uh, what happened with staying with your mom? Her: She told me to come talk to you. I’m getting mad at this point Me: Well, tell your mom you can’t be alone by yourself in the store without an adult, okay. Her: Okay! Runs off, and I was praying it was over until RJB comes walking up to me.

Is this really a crazy idea?

RJB: I’m trying to get shopping done, so I’m gonna let her stay over here with you for a while! Me: I’m sorry, but she can’t be in the store by herself alone, and I can’t watch her. RJB: WHAT?! REALLY?! SHE’S JUST GONNA STAND OVER HE-YA FO’ A WHYLE! WE’RE LIKE FAMILY HERE! WE’VE BEEN COMIN’ HE-YA SINCE THIS PLACE OPENED! Me: I’m sorry, that’s store policy, you can talk to a manager about it. RJB: UGH! JUST FAH-GET IT! she storms off with the little girl, and I roll my eyes and get back to work until I start hearing some bangs coming a few aisles away. I just ignore it as one of my other coworkers doing work elsewhere. That is until an elderly customer comes walking up to me.

We already know who is involved in an incident.

EC: Hi, there’s a little girl on the toy aisle and she’s just throwing toys everywhere. I just thought I’d let you know, honey! I know exactly who it is too, so I walk over to the toy aisle, and low and behold RJB’s daughter has DESTROYED the toy aisle. It’s like she tried to knock every toy off the shelf. She’s starting to take a barbie out of the box, right as I catch her. Me: Hey! Where is your mother?! Her: She’s shopping. Me: Okay, come with me. So we finally find RJB Me: Hi, excuse me, your daughter needs to stay with you! She just wrecked our toy aisle, there are toys everywhere. RJB: SHE DIDN’T WRECK NOTHIN’ YA STO-AH IS ALWAYS A MESS! HOW DAY-RE YOU ACCUSE HER OF THAT! I’LL SUE YOU FOR SAY’N THAT! LET ME TALK TO YA’ MANAGAH!

It’s a good thing security cameras exist.

I stomp off to the office, tell my manager what just happened, and he tells me I did the right thing. We even go look at the cameras and you can see the little girl destroyed the aisle. Manager walks back out with me. Manager: Hey there ma’am, I heard you wanted to speak with me. RJB: YER WOARKER JUST ACCUSED MY DAH-TER OF DESTROYING THE TOY AISLE! Manager: Yes ma’am, we just watched the security cameras and your daughter DID destroy the toy aisle unattended. We ask that you keep your daughter with you today or we ask that you come back at a time when your daughter can appropriately be supervised.

Not all family is the kind you want around.

RJB: YER TELLIN’ ME TO LEAVE?! WE’RE LIKE FAMILY HERE! HOW DARE YOU TREAT ME LIKE THIS! LET ME SPEAK TO THE STORE MANAGAH ‘CAUSE I’M GONNA HAVE YOU BOTH FIY-AHD! Manager: You can have this number here, and he’ll be in tomorrow. I’m going to ask you to leave now, because you are creating a scene. RJB: I’LL HAVE YOU FIY-AHD! * she slams her cart into a shelf and leaves* Reason number 84 of why I hate retail.

The accent really made the story.

Let’s find out what Reddit thinks of this one.

Yes, this is the one!

The kid is going nowhere fast.

In some parts, anyway.

It takes all kinds.

Someone always ruins a good thing.

Not all family is the kind you want around.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.