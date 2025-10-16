Rental Car Associate Unsuccessfully Tried To Recover A Pickup After A Customer’s Card Was Declined, So Corporate Stepped In And Declared The Vehicle Stolen

Some rental customers seem to think once they get the keys, the vehicle is theirs forever.

Lady freaks out when tow truck driver wants to pick up truck that she has stolen. I work for a vehicle rental company. A few days ago, we had a lady rent a pickup truck from us. I wasn’t there at the time, but here’s the story from what I know. Her rental contract was only for one day because she didn’t have enough money on her credit card for anything more. Her father was supposed to call with a different card so that she could keep the truck for multiple days. However, we never got a call from him.

The manager instructed everyone not to answer her calls.

So a few days later (this last Friday), she called me and was panicking because a tow truck was in her driveway, wanting to take the truck and saying that she was violating her contract. The keys were left in the pickup truck, but she chained the truck to her personal vehicle. Legally speaking, those chains are her personal property, so we can’t cut them. So my boss told her that she needed to call our corporate number and get them to take care of it because we don’t have a way to add a new credit card number while the vehicle is still rented. She calls every five minutes, it seems, and we have been instructed by our manager not to answer (Our phones will forward to corporate if we don’t answer) because there’s nothing we can do about it.

Corporate was not impressed with the customer’s attitude either.

Finally, we get a call from corporate, and they tell us that this lady wants to sue the tow truck company for trying to take the truck, which she still refuses to give back. She was apparently calling the rep every bad word in the book, and sounded “mentally disturbed,” according to the rep. Corporate also tells us to mark the vehicle as stolen so that we can get the proper warrants and whatever we need to get the truck back. The next day, she called again and complained that the tow truck driver had taken the keys and would not give them back to her.

Wow! Sounds like they’re going to need the police.

