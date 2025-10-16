Renter Opened His Door To His Girlfriend’s Mom, But When She Way Overstayed Her Welcome, He’s Began To Feel Like A Guest In His Own Apartment

Relationships work best when both partners agree on boundaries around personal space.

But when his girlfriend’s mom way overstayed her welcome, one man had the difficult realization that he was living in someone else’s comfort zone instead of his own.

AITA For not wanting my girlfriends mom to live with us? I’m 31M. So my girlfriend’s mom moved in with us about a year ago for the second time.

She had an issue with the person she was living with, so I helped her move out and move in with us. I don’t mind her staying with us short term. I was thinking like one or two years. I thought that was generous so she could save up some money and get her own place. My girlfriend and I have been together 10 years, in a two-bedroom home. It’s already small for the two of us.

Her mom has a gambling and spending issue, and she takes out loans as she’s currently being garnished for other debts. Even after taking out loans, she struggles to pay a very small rent. She has a job and makes more than I do too. I’m worried this short-term situation might not end up being so short term. I don’t feel as free in my own home as I would like to be.

When I bring it up to my girlfriend, she says it’s not a big deal and that she’s basically just saving us money. But I’d rather pay more to have my own space with the person I love. So basically, I just want to know—AITA for wanting my own space, and to not live with any parents until they get to an age where they truly need the help?

