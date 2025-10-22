October 22, 2025 at 3:45 am

Resident Showed Up At The HOA’s Country Club Without A Jacket And Tie, And They Refused Him Entry. So He Went Home And Changed, But Showed Up Without His Pants And Shirt.

by Jayne Elliott

older couple dressed up clinking wine glasses at restaurant

Shutterstock/Reddit

Some restaurants have dress codes you have to follow in order to eat there.

In a beach community, the rules might say something like “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” but in a more upscale community, a tie and jacket might be required.

Imagine dining at a restaurant where men are required to wear a tie and jacket.

If you showed up and didn’t follow the dress code, would you go home and change, eat somewhere else, or follow the rules in a creative way?

In this story, one grandfather is in this situation, and he chooses the third option.

Keep reading for all the details.

Grandfather and the Country Club

My grandfather immigrated to the US after WW2 and settled in Virginia Beach.

He was a real no nonsense kinda guy and had an inherent disdain for authoritative figures. I wonder where he got that from? 😉

He lived in an area of VB called Bird Neck Point right across from the Golf and Country Club.

He didn’t follow the rules.

Although he never picked up golf, occasionally he and his family would dine at the country club.

One time the host refused to seat him, his wife, and 4 daughters because he was in violation of the club’s dress code, which required a jacket and tie to be seated in the dining room.

He technically followed the rules.

He walked home across the street and returned to the club wearing a jacket and tie, sans pants and shirt.

My mom told me that the host was miffed by the situation but actually seated them anyways.

They never ate at the country club ever again.

I mean, if they had eaten there before, surely he knew the rules. I’m actually surprised they were seated.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares their opinion about authority figures.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 10.39.21 AM Resident Showed Up At The HOAs Country Club Without A Jacket And Tie, And They Refused Him Entry. So He Went Home And Changed, But Showed Up Without His Pants And Shirt.

Here’s what a biker did in a similar situation.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 10.39.36 AM Resident Showed Up At The HOAs Country Club Without A Jacket And Tie, And They Refused Him Entry. So He Went Home And Changed, But Showed Up Without His Pants And Shirt.

Another person shares their opinion about the dress code.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 10.39.50 AM Resident Showed Up At The HOAs Country Club Without A Jacket And Tie, And They Refused Him Entry. So He Went Home And Changed, But Showed Up Without His Pants And Shirt.

This person refuses to wear a tie.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 10.40.00 AM Resident Showed Up At The HOAs Country Club Without A Jacket And Tie, And They Refused Him Entry. So He Went Home And Changed, But Showed Up Without His Pants And Shirt.

That country club restaurant needs to change their dress code!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter