Retail Employee Was Ready To Lock Up The Store, But A Customer Who Claimed To Understand Working Retail Kept Them Past Closing And Refused To Leave

Every retail worker knows the frustration of closing time being delayed by one inconsiderate customer.

That night, one retail worker learned just how tone-deaf someone could be when a customer claimed to understand the struggle of retail, yet continued to keep them after closing time.

I work in retail too! This happened the past week at almost closing time. There were two or three customers finishing their business, the music was turned off, and lights at the back too. One of my co-workers was holding the door, my manager was putting the jewelry in the safe box, and I was ringing up the last order when someone entered and started to walk around the store. As usual, my co-worker told him we were closing soon but that he was welcome.

Sometimes we have last-minute clients who seem to really need to buy a hand-decorated mug with a cat or a very used child-size fencing mask. But there is nothing we can do except ask if they need help to speed up their shopping, because my manager thinks that every client has a chance to be the sale of the day and we cannot let it pass. My co-worker blocked the doors, ran to him to offer his help, and asked what he was looking for.

Customer: Oh, nothing special. Just taking a look. My co-worker sighed and stepped away. I started to count money, did the paperwork, cleaned the counter, and stepped away from my register, waiting for him to close it. Then the man realized he was the only customer in the store and we were all looking at him. His words left me in shock:

Customer: Oh, you are closing? Sorry, looks like I’m the annoying last one. Don’t worry, I know how it feels, I work in retail too. And then he proceeded to check all our boxes of cheap CDs and DVDs, talking about his own experience and asking us not to worry about him. Customer: Do not bother about me, close the door if you need to do so, I’m just going to see this and this…

Really?? Do you really know we have been here waiting for an inconsiderate moron who knows that we have a life, and still decided to enter (and stay) anyway?? After fifteen minutes of forced smiles, my manager convinced himself that the guy was not going to buy us a Rolex and asked him to pass by the register, virtually pushing him through the store.

When I rang him up, he asked me if my manager was always so grumpy. Then, after paying with lots of coins, he left with his wonderful €2.40 bag of random crap.

We needed fifteen more minutes to shut down the systems, change uniforms, and run to catch the train. All that I wanted in that moment was to know where he works so I could go and do the same—but now I think I could not do it. Not to him, not to anybody in this situation.

