Retail Worker Asks Customer Looking For ‘A Bag That Fits An iPad’ What Model She Has, But She Yells That It’s Just ‘The Normal One’

Retail workers already have a lot to do every day, but often they also have to deal with customers getting in their own way.

In today’s story, a woman shares how a customer kept insisting that her iPad is “the normal one” instead of just telling her the model so she could find the right product for her.

Let’s see how she dealt with the situation.

Normal… NORMAL!!! I’ve been on vacation (and I want to go back because customers are getting more stupid by the minute it seems). On mobile, sorry for formatting. Background: I work at a high-end bag/luggage/accessible shop. In comes a lady customer with her son (about 5 to 6 years old). It seems they have been going through shops for some time because the little guy is whiny. He wants his mum’s phone to play with but she refuses since her battery is low.

I ask her if she needs help finding anything.

But he can’t exactly help her.

She tells me, she’s looking for a small bag for an older gentleman that fits an iPad. Following conversation ensues (I will be Me, Lady Customer will be LC): Me: Which iPad does the gentleman have? LC: The normal one. Me (getting annoyed already): There are no normal iPads. LC: Of course, there are. The only difference is how thick they are.

The only difference, folks. She insists.

Me: No, there is the iPad mini, pro, air… LC: The normal one. Me: Mini, air… LC getting annoyed: The normal one!!! (She even said NOT the mini but said it in such a weird way that I didn’t get it right away.) LC: THE NORMAL ONE!!!

At this point I gave up and showed her a small bag saying that the “normal” iPad will probably fit in it.

But she still wanted a specific one for the Normal iPad.

LC: Will it fit or will it not? Me: I can’t tell you unless I know which iPad we’re talking about. LC: (says iPad model). Me: Now THIS I can work with! And I go fetch a dummy so we can test. Meanwhile, her son asks for her phone again to play with it. LC: Do you have an iPhone charger? I’d have plugged the phone in quickly.

Me (internally): Even if I had one, after that I wouldn’t give it to you in a thousand years Me (externally): No, I don’t.

It was a fruitless interaction altogether.

Needless to say she didn’t like any of the bags I showed her. But the whole “normal” iPad thing made me mad. There are no normal laptops. Or normal suitcases for that matter either. Get your facts straight if you come in looking for something specific! But most of the time it’s customers shopping and coming to us just because they pass the shop and remember that they wanted to look for a certain bag/suitcase…

