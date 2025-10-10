Retail Worker Catches Three Teenagers Stealing In The Most Obvious Way, So When They Get Called Out On It The Embarrassed Kids Have To Return The Items

Retail theft costs stores billions of dollars each year, but for some reason it often isn’t taken seriously.

What would you do if you saw some kids trying to steal items from the store where you worked?

That is what happened to the retail worker in this story, so she and her manager worked together to catch them before they left the store.

Let’s read the whole story.

I’m not accusing you of stealing I can see the handle sticking out of your purse. About a month ago there was more theft than normal going on in the makeup store I work at, and it’s because of the fact that it was winter break.

Unfortunately when the teenagers in my area get a bit of free time they feel it’s appropriate to use it to come into our store and steal from us. We were finding wrapper after wrapper, box after box stuffed under aisles and in displays. It was really annoying because it reflects really poorly on the hours we get.

I bet they are ready for this busy season to be over.

Anyways, towards the end of Christmas break we started to slow down, people had bought all their presents and spent their gift cards so there wasn’t much going on. Except for on the night in question Me, my manager who we’ll call M, and my two coworkers (C1 and C2) were the only employees there. We were only an hour from close and there was maybe two or three customers meandering around the store.

Good employees stay busy.

I was replacing all the trash bags while my coworkers were cleaning up the register area. At my store it’s sort of an unspoken rule that we make a point of greeting every single person who comes through the front doors. So, when a group of three teenage girls came through both my coworkers greeted them.

Nope, this actually draws more attention to them.

They did what all the teenagers who come in to steal do, they don’t acknowledge the greeters in hopes of coming off unapproachable, but my coworkers are seasoned retailers so they immediately get on the walkie talkies and alerted me to keep an eye out. C1: hey, C2 and I just said hi to those girls and they were acting a little weird. you might wanna stay in that area and keep an eye on them.

Loss prevention is very important at retail stores.

OP: I will, I’ll leave the trash over in the corner and I’ll pick it up later. I didn’t want the girls to feel like I was following them just in case we were wrong and they really just didn’t want to be talked to, so I stood in the aisle on the left side of the aisle they were in.

I had a direct view of them but they would have had to come stand at the very end to see me. At first they were just having a bit of fun, spraying our hand sanitizer testers at each other and opening the sugar scrubs to smell them. Nothing I really care about.

And then it happens.

But then the sound of a crinkling wrapper made me lean in closer to look at what was going on. I noticed that the girl ripping the packet open was also holding a Starbucks cup, one of the white ones with a flat lid for hot drinks. I watched as she took the hand sanitizer out of its packaging and removed the lid from her drink. I watched her put the hand sanitizer in the drink cup and replace the lid. I knew I was going to have to tell my manager.

You have to take action fast in these situations.

OP: Does M have a walkie on? because I just watched one of these girls steal a hand sanitizer. M: Yeah, I do. Where are they? OP: There in the bath aisles. I think they’re gonna head up to the front soon.

Are they going to steal even more stuff?

Unfortunately that wasn’t entirely correct. The girls rounded the corner of the next aisle. The one which housed all our hairbrushes. A different girl, one with one of those lounge fly bags unzipped it and put one of our harry potter themed hair brushes in her bag. It didn’t even zip all the way. She tried to zip it up hard, but the end of the handle stuck out, only slightly. They promptly abandoned that aisle and started making their way to the front of the store.

This is a regular sting operation.

OP: M they’re coming up right now. They put something in that drink cup and there’s something in the backpack too.

Now, we’re not allowed to accuse people of stealing. We can get into trouble if we’re incorrect and were definitely not allowed to hold them back from leaving. So I wasn’t sure what my manager could do, but I wanted her to be aware. They made it up to the door when my manager stopped them, asking something she asks everyone who leaves our store empty handed. (the girls are G1, G2, and G3)

I’m surprised she is still being nice at this point.

M: Was there something we could help you guys find today? G1: No, you guys don’t have what we want.

M: Oh okay, well is there anyway I can get back the stuff you took from us. So I don’t have to trespass you from the store? G2: Are you accusing us of stealing? We didn’t take anything.

They aren’t even good at stealing.

M: I’m not accusing you, I can see one of my hairbrushes sticking out of your friends bag. The girls all just sort of looked at each other, not sure what to do. Eventually the girl with the backpack ripped the hairbrush out of it and handed it to my manager. They started to walk past her to the door when my manager stopped them again.

I get that it wasn’t much, but the cops should still be called just to try to scare these kids.

M: Can you please give me whatever you put in that cup? Then you can go. The girl with the cup huffed and rolled her eyes. Nevertheless she opened it and took out the hand sanitizer that was now covered in what looked to be hot chocolate or maybe really sugary coffee.

She put it in my managers hand.

At least they got a small win.

M: If you guys come back with your parents I’m gonna have a talk with them cause this is really ridiculous, girls. They all left really quickly and we got to go about our business for the rest of the night.

Could have been worse! But we never really get the stuff back people steal from us so I wanted to share!

Retail stores (and police) are going to have to start taking theft much more seriously or the problem will only get worse.

Check out the Reddit comments below to see what other people have to say.

How do stores like this even stay in business?

At least this would help a little.

It is because there aren’t any consequences.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter was raised right.

These kids need to be taught a very serious lesson.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.