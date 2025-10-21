Retail Worker Covered Receptionist Duties And Found $160 Missing From The Cash Register, But Then Her Boss Tried To Blame Her Instead

Working in a busy salon requires juggling a hundred little tasks at once, and one dedicated worker had done it all without complaint.

But on her last day covering the receptionist, she faced an unexpected challenge that tested both her patience and her boss’ math skills.

So what started as a normal shift quickly turned into a frustrating standoff over $160 missing from the cash register.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

That’s not how math works! I used to work at a mid-level salon as an assistant, sometimes receptionist, sometimes “salon mom.” Now, if you’ve never worked in a salon before—especially a busy salon—allow me to describe a normal day.

This person was pretty much doing the job of a whole team.

I was to shampoo every client for seven stylists, apply color and toner to said clients (for the owners), wash, dry, and fold all of the towels, clean everything, sweep hair, make coffee, pour wine, bring magazines to clients, and stock various items. I also picked up lunch when I had time, and even had an owner ask me to take some towels and dry off his new car after it rained.

And that wasn’t all she did.

Every so often I would do all of that plus act as receptionist for a few hours. Our real receptionist had to go on vacation, and since I loved her, I offered to fill in for her shifts. She was to be gone for a week, and due to the owners being cheap, I was to be receptionist and assistant all by myself.

But at the last moment, everything seemed to go wrong.

Everything went as smoothly as possible until the last day of my nightmare week, when the drawer came up $160 short. I was almost in tears and this is the conversation I had with an owner while we tried to figure it out.

She lets the owner know what she’s dealing with.

Owner: We will just have to recount it, no big deal. Me: I’ve recounted it three times. It’s short, it is a big deal! This isn’t like five dollars, it’s $160! Owner: Well, it’s got to be there somewhere. (Starts counting while I look over everything else)

The owner wrongly assumes they know what’s going on, but she’s forced to tell her that she’s got it wrong.

Me: Hey, I think I found it! I know you said we don’t add stylists’ checks to the salon totals, but they add up to exactly what we’re missing! That’s got to be it. I think Real Receptionist does add them in, it makes sense. Maybe we just got confused.

But instead of believing her, the owner suggests it must have been her mistake.

Owner: No, she doesn’t. I’ve never done this before, but I’m positive that Real Receptionist doesn’t add her checks in with the salon totals. Let’s go through the credit card slips. Maybe you overcharged a couple of people. Me: (Giving her a confused look) But Owner, we’re short $160. Owner: I know, let’s look. You probably overcharged a client or two, that has to be why we’re missing the money.

The owner continues to not listen to her at all.

Me: Owner, that’s not how math works. Owner: Let’s check anyway, I just know that’s what happened! Me: You know what? You do that. I’m going home, and I am never doing this again. See you Monday.

She ends up calling the person who actually does the job.

I ended up calling Real Receptionist to tell her the story. There was an extended silence before she sighed, told me I was right, and let me know that the owner in charge of finances can’t do math and never listens to her.

A bad boss has the power to make any job miserable.

She learned that sometimes the hardest part of a retail job isn’t the work itself, but putting up with the people who make every task harder.

