Retail Worker Followed Store Policy On An ID Check, So An Angry Customer Lashed Out And Crossed A Serious Line

Lady has to walk to her car for her ID and has a fit This happened the other day when I was working in the money center of the large retail store I work in. RL = Rude Lady RL came up and asked for a $1000 money order.

The system comes up with the screen for me to scan her ID, because any money order that is $1000 or more requires an ID, so I ask the lady for her ID. RL: Since when do I need an ID for a money order? Me: Well, since the money order is for $1000, our system requires we have your ID in order to proceed with the transaction.

RL: But my ID is in the car. Me: Well I can’t continue the transaction without your ID. RL: But my picture is on my debit card! Me: I’m sorry ma’am, but that doesn’t count. I have to have an actual ID.

RL: Well we can just do two separate money orders for $500 each. Me: No ma’am, we can’t do that either. Our policy states that all money orders for the same person must be done in a single transaction, so I would still need your ID. RL: storms off

I go back to the service desk and help get the line down over there when RL comes in and asks my manager what the most she can get on a money order is without her ID. My manager tells her $999. Someone else needed a money order, so I headed back to the money center to help them, and RL follows shortly behind. I finish up with the other customer and RL comes back to the counter. RL: I need a money order for $1000.

Me: Okay, can I see your ID? RL: Here! slams her ID on the counter RL: I can’t believe you made me walk all the way out to my car over one dollar.

Me: I’m sorry ma’am, that’s just the policy. RL: continues talking about me to herself I just ignore her and finish up the money order. Me: Alright, there you go. Thank you and have a great night!

RL starts to walk off but decides to be a complete jerk instead. She slammed the money order on the counter and began yelling at me. RL: Put it in my hand! Put it in my hand since you wanna sit there and treat me like a dog! I just decided it would be best to just ignore her and keep walking back to the service desk. Wrong. RL: That’s right, walk away you nasty *****!

Me: Excuse me? Let me go grab my manager real quick. RL ran out of the store before I could make it around the corner to my manager. I went and told my manager, and she tried to chase her down because she’s not afraid of getting fired for talking back to a customer and she doesn’t let anyone treat her employees like that.

Unfortunately, she didn’t catch her. All of that over having to walk out to your car in the parking lot because YOU didn’t have your ID?? I will never understand people.

It’s wild how such a simple request turned into such an ugly outburst.

