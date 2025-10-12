Retail Worker Refused To Give A Lying Customer A Discount, So The CEO Called The Police And The Customer Was Arrested

Yikes…this incident sure got ugly in a hurry!

A worker took to Reddit to share quite a story about a customer who went WAY TOO FAR.

Imagine working at a store when a customer demands a discount, but you refuse to give them a discount. That’s how the story starts, but it escalates at record speed!

Read the story below to get all the details!

Customer gets owned by CEO. “I used to work for a well known greeting card company in the UK. I had this customer come in, she spent about 30 minutes looking over the cards we had out on display, after she picked the cards she wanted she came to the tills to pay.

Oh, boy, here we go…

Once the cards were all put through she refused to pay the price demanding and discount to which I replied to her that I am unable to give her a discount. She still refused to pay that price, saying she is friends with the CEO of the company and that she always get discount in this store. (I had been in this store for over 18 months and had never seen her before, and as a manager we are the only people in store able to amend prices on the system so she never got discount before). To which I reply, if you where friends with the CEO then they would have given you a discount card. She said she was never given one, so I replied again then I can’t give you discount. She then got very upset and started shouting that she was going to call the CEO and he was going to fire me for upsetting one of his friends.

This lady was full of it.

When she finished the call she made this big song and dance saying that I will get a phone call in a second telling me to give her discount. Here is the fun bit: it was unknown to this woman that five of the other people in the store were from head office so I knew I was not going to get a phone call at all. As the time went on I said to the customer, so no phone call, so are you going to pay for these goods? Which again she asked for a discount to which I said no to again.

The CEO was actually in the store.

Now I knew the CEO was in fact a woman and she was in my store just watching the whole thing play out. Once the CEO had had enough she walked up to me and interrupted this customer and told her that was the CEO of the company, and she told the customer and that she was not going to get a discount for the goods she wanted if she didn’t want to pay that price then she could just leave. She didn’t believe the CEO was the CEO as she was not dressed in a suit so she was very rude to her calling her a lying witch. At this point the CEO was a bout ready to knock this customer out but she didn’t. Instead she came up with a even better idea, she asked the customer to leave the store but she refused which is where the CEO asked me to call security, so I did. Once they turned up which was like 30 seconds as they where next door they removed the customer from the store and had her outside. While she was out there we had a banning order written up and the CEO signed it.

She wasn’t ever coming back!

This was banning her from going into any store that belonged to this company and others that belonged to her trading group. Just really put the nail in the coffin the security had to call the police. She started to try and have a fight with them so she got arrested and was banned from entering the centre. Bad news for her as she had parked her car in the car park which she was not allowed to enter, once the car had been there for 30 days it would be towed and the customer would have to pay to it back. Moral of the story, do not lie to people. She paid a very heavy price for wanting a discount.”

Wow! Did the customer get what she deserved?

Let’s see what readers on Reddit had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another reader asked a question.

This customer is gonna spend some time behind bars to think about what they’ve done!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.