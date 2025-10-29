Rude Customer Claimed Store Was Selling Products That Had Expired, So The Employee Took A Closer Look At The Dates
Groceries are pretty expensive these days, and people certainly aren’t above pulling elaborate stunts to get a free lunch.
Imagine working in a grocery store when a customer makes a fairly serious claim, but you realize it’s not true.
Would you humor her or call her out on her nonsense?
One person recently shared a crazy interaction in their grocery store with a customer.
Here’s what went down.
Lady pulls 30 jars of food off the shelf to tell me they’re out of date, they weren’t.
Older lady comes to the register with 30 jars of pickled onions.
Lady: All of these are out of date!
But did she still want to buy them?
Me, confused because those just came in: I’m sorry?
Lady: These are all out of date! I checked them all and look they’re 6 months out of date. What kind of shop are you running?
Me: Could you pass me one please?
Proud of them for having patience.
Lady, huffs and slams one down on the counter: I think it’s despicable that the staff here aren’t doing their job, Just disgraceful!
Me, having read the dates on the jar and immediately realizing what’s happened: Oh I see, if you look just here the date you were looking at was the production date, the best before date is just below it.
Ah, classic mixup.
Lady: I know how to read a date!
Me: It’s very easy to misread the label on these but I assure you they’re well within date (It’s not easy to misread, very clearly says production on the first line and best before on the second).
Lady: How could you be so rude? I’m going to call corporate and have you fired!
She left in a huff and my boss (and the owner of the company) who had watched the whole thing burst out laughing.
Wow, it’s impressive how she kept her cool while dealing with that rude customer.
Let’s see what Reddit had to say.
Many were facetious.
Some pointed out what the proper response would have been.
One person shared a similar experience.
Others just continued cracking jokes.
And one person questioned why people pull stunts like this.
No use crying over pickled onions.
