Rude Customer Keeps Shopping After The Store Is Closed, But When The Manager Approaches It Gets Even Wilder

It would be really annoying to work at a retail store at closing time when customers don’t respect the closing time.

How you would handle this situation would depend on the rules of the store.

In this story, the manager is the one who handles the situation, but an employee overheard everything that happened.

Let’s read the whole story.

You work retail, you gave up your rights to a family. Customer was dawdling and we were getting ready to close. We can’t say anything to them until a decent amount of time after we’ve actually closed. It’s 15 minutes past closing time, they’re still shopping. Manager approaches customer.

The customer was aware of the problem.

Customer: I know you’re closed but I’m almost done picking out my tupperware. Manager: We’re closing the registers so if you’re going to purchase please do so in the next 5 minutes. Our employees need to go home to their families. Customer: You work retail, you chose this job, you gave up the rights to have a family or spend time with them. If you want family time get a real job.

That comment is crazy!

WHAT. JUST WHAT. Also she had spent quite literally over 2 hours looking at tupperware. We have 2 shelves of it. I don’t even know anymore.

Talk about a rude customer! Retail is a real job.

