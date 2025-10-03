Rude Customer Parked In A Pickup Spot, So Her Mother With Dementia Drove Off And Left Her Behind

Rules exist for a reason, but some customers think they’re above them when it comes to convenience.

Her mother forgot her Some of you probably know what a home-shop or pick-up lane is. If you don’t, it’s the lane where customers who have ordered their groceries online stop so we can bring them out and load them. Our store, unfortunately, has a single space home-shop line, so we only ever service one car at a time despite being a busy store.

Soon there was trouble in the parking lot.

Well, someone parked their car in the one spot we had and ran inside. She had a buggy with her and was shopping normally. She was going to use the one space we had that was clearly marked “store pick up, no parking at any time” because it was drizzling and she didn’t want to get wet.

So the employees confront the customer.

We had both managers on duty working near the front window, they saw this and immediately confronted her. She got really uppity with the managers and said that her mother was in the car, and if it really was that big a deal to go tell her mother to do it. I guess this is the point where I clarify this woman had to be in her 40s-ish and her mother was most likely in her 70s–80s.

So the manager goes out to talk to the woman.

Well, the manager, being the saint of a man that he is, goes outside to ask the mother to move. At this point I’m watching through the front window cause I’m kinda bored and it’s been a slow stocking day for me.

The old lady seems nice from what I could see, she was smiling and just gets in the other side, waving to the manager as she drives off.

But she doesn’t simply move spots,

I keep watching her car kinda absentminded and see her pull up to the edge of the parking lot, over to the road, and she just drives out of the lot. As soon as the manager comes back in, I ask him if she’s going home to grab something. He said no, that she said she was just going to park, so I point out that she drove out of the parking lot and left. He kinda shrugs at me and says it’s none of our business.

However, that’s not what the rude customer thought.

Well, it became our business half an hour later when her daughter is screaming at the front desk saying her mother left her. Turns out her mother has dementia and it’s kinda bad. As soon as she pulled away from the spot, she completely forgot why she was at the store and just went home.

Now the rude customer is really in a bind.

The daughter couldn’t get her mother to answer the phone and was trying to blame us for her mother leaving. I don’t know how they handled this, but I just couldn’t help but laugh to myself.

This woman was so rude to us when she walked in and ignored all our clearly posted signs. Her inconsiderate behavior got her ditched at our store and, on some weird level, I find that beautiful.

Now that’s karma!

