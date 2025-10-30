October 30, 2025 at 8:47 am

Rumors Are Going Around That Mercedes Is Discontinuing The G-Wagon, And These Ladies Aren’t Having It

by Michael Levanduski

Woman and Mercedes G-Wagon

TikTok, Shutterstock

The Mercedes G-Wagon is a high-end vehicle that many rich people absolutely love. When it comes to cars, it is THE status symbol.

When rumors started that it was being discontinued, this group of TikTokers couldn’t take it.

They made a very brief video that had the caption, “When Mercedes are discontinuing the G-Wagon and we aren’t even rich yet.”

Work hard, ladies, you’ll get there!

Group of women walking in

TikTok/ggm.files

In the video they all walk into a room as a group, then stop and look really angry, and then turn around and walk out.

It was funny to see them in the moment they acted like they heard the news.

Group of women walking up

TikTok/ggm.files

In the description of the video, it says, “What is meant to motivate us now?”

Don’t worry ladies, there will be another hot car coming out.

Group of women turning away

TikTok/ggm.files

Overall, it was a very funny video from the TikTok group, “GGM.Files.”

It only lasts a few seconds, but they really convey a message, which is why it has gone so viral.

Check out the video below for yourself.

@ggm.files

What is meant to motivate us now?

♬ sitcoms by 808toofly – zay

This video got a ton of comments on it. Here are some of the top ones.

The official Mercedes account replied to them, and they aren’t canceling!

Comment 1 124 Rumors Are Going Around That Mercedes Is Discontinuing The G Wagon, And These Ladies Arent Having It

Oh, this commenter was so close.

Comment 2 124 Rumors Are Going Around That Mercedes Is Discontinuing The G Wagon, And These Ladies Arent Having It

Here is someone who was saving up for one.

Comment 3 123 Rumors Are Going Around That Mercedes Is Discontinuing The G Wagon, And These Ladies Arent Having It

Don’t worry, the G-Wagon is safe.

The Sifter