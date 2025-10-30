Rumors Are Going Around That Mercedes Is Discontinuing The G-Wagon, And These Ladies Aren’t Having It

The Mercedes G-Wagon is a high-end vehicle that many rich people absolutely love. When it comes to cars, it is THE status symbol.

When rumors started that it was being discontinued, this group of TikTokers couldn’t take it.

They made a very brief video that had the caption, “When Mercedes are discontinuing the G-Wagon and we aren’t even rich yet.”

Work hard, ladies, you’ll get there!

In the video they all walk into a room as a group, then stop and look really angry, and then turn around and walk out.

It was funny to see them in the moment they acted like they heard the news.

In the description of the video, it says, “What is meant to motivate us now?”

Don’t worry ladies, there will be another hot car coming out.

Overall, it was a very funny video from the TikTok group, “GGM.Files.”

It only lasts a few seconds, but they really convey a message, which is why it has gone so viral.

Check out the video below for yourself.

This video got a ton of comments on it. Here are some of the top ones.

The official Mercedes account replied to them, and they aren’t canceling!

Oh, this commenter was so close.

Here is someone who was saving up for one.

Don’t worry, the G-Wagon is safe.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.