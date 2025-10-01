Savvy Customer Buys Power Strips From Dollar Tree, Resells Them On Amazon For Ten Times The Price

It feels like it’s next to impossible to actually find a good deal anywhere these days.

And after watching this video, I’m not sure if I just received a tip, a warning, or both.

Here it is from TikTok user @beezyesco574:

“All right, let’s make some money from Dollar Tree on Amazon.”

“I found these two pack of surge protectors in Dollar Tree for $1.25. That is two for $1.25. So that’s 63 cents each. Had to clean up on those. Let’s go.”

“These sell for $9.99 on Amazon each. And we got two of these for $1.25. So that’s 63 cents a piece.”

“Okay, so now that we got each individual unit out of the two packs, we are about to prepare to ship to Amazon. Let’s go. Okay, so now we’re gonna box all of these up for shipping and it’s time to eat.”

“Now, if there’s any other sellers on here, can you tell me why Amazon is charging $0 for shipping fees? Like literally my last five shipments to Amazon been $0.”

“Okay, we’re gonna get these boxes out to UPS and watch the money roll in. Let’s go.”

By my count, it looked like he had about 70 individual units there.

Assuming they were all 63 cents apiece, plus tax, and that Amazon still takes sales cut despite the free shipping, he should be netting somewhere around $500 for maybe 5 hours of total effort shopping, unpacking, repacking, shipping, listing, etc.

That would be a gain of about $100/hr reselling plugs.

But then again, the Amazon fees are probably way higher than that.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!