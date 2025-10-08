Sergeant Tried To Intimidate Recruits By Daring Them To Fight Him, But When A Giant Ex-Coal Miner Stepped Forward, He Was Forced To Back Down In Embarrassment

Military training is full of tough talk, but sometimes words backfire.

So, what would you do if an officer challenged everyone to fight him to earn respect?

Would you stay quiet? Or would you call his bluff?

In the following story, one man recounts a tale about two Army sergeants and respect.

Let’s check it out.

You want soldiers to fight you? Ok Now, in the army, you have two different kinds of officers: those who gain respect and those who want respect. In the category of those who gain respect is Sargent French, a big man with a booming voice. But despite this, he was quite mad. For example, suppose a soldier’s bed isn’t made to his standard. In that case, he’d throw the bed covers across the room and even made the soldiers themselves throw ‘not so perfect’ bed sheets out of the window, so because of this, it wasn’t surprising that on the first day of training, he gave this speech to all the new men.

Clearly, the men all respected Sargent French.

At the end, he said, “If anyone disagrees with me and points at his rank slide, I will take this off and my medals, and we’ll take it around the back and settle this like men. These stripes don’t mean anything to me, still pointing at his rank slide, so do I have any takers?” Despite being mad and a little bit of a jerk, no one dared to take him on, just because of his size and the respect they had for him. As I said, there are two kinds of officers, the other wants respect, and this is where Sargent Hayworth comes in.

Sargent Hayworth was a whole different story.

After hearing what happened with Sargent French and the trainees, he knew he would do the same. So within the same week, Sargent Hayworth gave his own speech to the trainees, and at the end, he gave the exact same speech, pointing at his rank slide and saying how he’ll take them off and settle it like men. When he got to the end, he said, “Do I have any takers?” with a smug expression, as he thought everyone would be scared of him and give him respect after this. But his expression turned to horror as this 6-foot giant, an ex-coal miner with muscles the size of a sergeant’s head, emerged from formation with his hand up, saying he’d settle it like men. Obviously, Sargent Hayworth gave some poor excuse, dismissed the formation, and went back to his duties humiliated.

Wow! They probably would’ve respected him more for being himself.

