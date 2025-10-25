She Doesn’t Like Her Stepmom, So She Told Her Dad That He Is Welcome, But She Is Not

Having a stepmom is hard, especially if you don’t like her.

AITA for being indifferent to having my father at my wedding? My parents split up and divorced when I was a teenager, following my father’s affair. I wasn’t happy with his actions but he’s my father and I still love him, so I kept a relationship with him.

But I never bonded with his affair partner (who he is still with 20 years later). I don’t go to their house when she’s there, she never comes to my house. I can count on one hand how many times I’ve been in the same room as her and three of those times were at a hospital. When organizing my wedding, I invited my father and said she is not invited and is not welcome. He wasn’t happy with this and said if she’s not welcome then he’s not coming. I replied “That’s fine. My preference is to have you there, but if you’d rather not come I won’t lose sleep over it.”

The wedding is in two days’ time. I’ve got a seat reserved and food ordered for him, but I’m not expecting him to be there because I never backed down on her not being welcome. I’ve had his sisters (my aunts) on the phone saying, “Are you serious that [Father] isn’t invited to your wedding? You’re his only child.” Even my mother says I should include his partner to get him to come. I told them all what I said above: he is invited, there’s a place for him if he wants to come, at this point it’s his choice if he doesn’t. AITA for being indifferent about whether he attends or not (or caring more about her not coming than I care about him coming)?

