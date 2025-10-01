October 1, 2025 at 2:55 pm

She Expected A Lot From Her Visit To Cava, But What She Found Was Decidedly Less

by Ben Auxier

If you haven’t been to Cava, it’s basically Chipotle but with Mediterranean food instead of Mexican.

It’s…fine.

I’m not entirely sure why the person who made this video thought it would be bougie, but she definitely deserved better than this.

Here it is from TikTok user @theeshayla:

“Thought I was bout to have a boujee first time CAVA experience,” reads the caption.

“I wanted to mute this video so bad because I was smacking…I was two bites in…but y’all had to hear my honest reaction.”

The reaction in question, upon finding a sheet of plastic inside the bowl:

“Oh, these **** got me ****** up.”

Looks like she made a successful complaint, though.

@theeshayla.reads

😩😩 I’m mad… but I’ma try it again #cava #cavabowl

♬ original sound – Shayla Reads

It’s universal for these kinds of chains.

But some just chow right through it.

Dude, over 20 bucks for that bowl?

Dead in her tracks.

For my money, it’s just not worth it.

