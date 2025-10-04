She Found Out That Her Best Friend Had Someone In Her Wedding Party She Didn’t Like, So She Decided To Not Attend The Ceremony At All

Friends come and go in life, some of them for the better, and others for the worse.

What would you do if you had one friend who was always using others, so you dropped him from your life, but then you saw that he was going to be in your best friend’s wedding party?

That is the situation the young woman in this story is in, so she is thinking about skipping the wedding entirely.

AITA For Not Attending My Best Friends Wedding? My best friend, Lily (26f) and I (26f) have been best friends for 8 years.

She is one of the most amazing women I’ve met very kind and forgiving to all around her. Almost too kind and forgiving to a fault. I’ve witnessed a lot of people in her life continually treat her bad/take advantage of her. She still keeps these people around or longs to reconnect with them. I am very much the opposite.

Flashback to 2021 I introduced her to one of my boyfriend’s friend, Tom. He is super outgoing and funny. Just a super fun guy to party with. After introducing them, Tom no longer responds to my texts or when I invited him to parties at my house he would never respond. But as soon as he saw Lily was there he would message her asking to hang out.

I had even heard he was potentially going out of town at one point and offered to throw him a going away party at my house and he had responded saying “thank you” he invited all these friends but never showed up. My boyfriend called him out on this at Lily’s birthday party and they called me over and Tom asked if it was true.

I told him “I feel like you’re more interested in the opportunities people provide you rather than genuine friendship and I just think the way you’ve been treating me after introducing you to Lily is weird.” Tbh he just denied it and came up with the excuse of “I’m a bad texter”. Throughout all of this I’ve been very vocal to Lily regarding his behavior and that I feel like he is using her.

She always takes him to clubs, pays for his drinks, provided him with free weed and even a banger. I swear to you I’ve never seen this man bring his own tree to any function but smokes majority of it when there. After a while I was over Tom so I ended up deleting him off of my socials. I was just going to avoid him at that point and was getting over partying so I knew I’d never see him.

After a while he wasn’t hanging out with Lily anymore. He missed her engagement (all her close friends were there) and he missed her graduation celebration. Probably the two most important moments of her life and he was no where to be seen and never reached out to her. I thought maybe he was finally gone.

Then I see on my friend’s 4th of July post for this year that he is hanging out with them. He is there again for Lily’s bday, her fiancées bday and even was going out on beach trips with another one of our close friends. I would be lying if I said this didn’t bother me.

I honestly don’t want them to be friends but know it’s not my choice and I cannot tell people who they can or can’t be friends with. Yesterday my boyfriend tells me that Tom has been added into the groomsmen group text for the wedding.

Now I honestly don’t want to go to her wedding because I don’t want to be around him but she asked me to be her maid of honor. So Reddit AITA for not going to my best friend’s wedding because I don’t like one of the groomsmen? AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

