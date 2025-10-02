She Gave Her In-Laws Funeral Planning Advice, But Her Young Daughter Accused Her Of Being Cruel

No one wants to think about their own mortality, but when you reach a certain age, preparing for the future is the prudent thing to do.

When one woman suggested her in-laws do some financial planning for their own funerals, it didn’t go over well with her daughter who thought she was being unnecessarily cruel.

AITA for asking my in-laws to pre-plan and pre-pay for their funerals? My husband’s parents live with us in our home, rent-free. Until recently, my FIL’s primary entertainment was using his Social Security income to go to the casino.

Now, he’s unable to go by himself, and my MIL has taken over his finances. She’s concerned that he has too much money in his account to qualify for Medicaid because it’s been building up over the past few months.

I suggested that she pay for their cell phone bill or meet with our local funeral director and start planning for their funerals, because it would be considerate to us.

My daughter told me that I was being mean. I told her that my own grandmother had done just that, and we enjoyed a lovely luncheon at a restaurant afterward with family. But I did send my MIL a text with some funeral home pre-planning information.

Is my daughter right? AITA for suggesting she spend money by pre-paying for her own funeral?

Practical advice isn’t always appreciated, but it is still important.

It’s ultimately up to them to be responsible with their own money.

Ultimately, she was just trying to make sure everyone was taken care of.

Sure, it was blunt, but her heart was in the right place.

