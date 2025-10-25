She Got Engaged And Her Cousin Started Accusing Her Of Using Him For Money, So She Told Her Some Hard Truths

Maintaining good relationships with relatives can involve turning a blind eye to red flags…

But what would you do if your bridge-burning cousin/friend yelled at you on the phone?

This woman decided to tell her cousin the truth about why everyone is cutting her off.

But now she feels mean for doing so.

Should she have just hung up?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my cousin that no one likes her and that’s why she doesn’t have any friends? I (26F) have a cousin (28F). Growing up, she was my best friend, we did everything together. When I was 15, my family moved about 5 hours away, so we only saw each other a few times after that. By the time she turned 18, we had drifted a bit. When I turned 20, our relationship improved again, and we got close enough to talk every day on the phone. I even introduced her to one of my fiancé’s friends, and she started hanging out with our friend group. About 6 months ago, I got engaged. That’s when things went downhill. She started badmouthing me to our mutual friends saying I was using my fiancé for money and even calling me horrible names.

She gave her the benefit of the doubt…

From what I was told, she was stirring up drama, lying about me, and trying to turn people against me. Around that time, her boyfriend broke up with her, and she suddenly showed up blaming me for their breakup. She even messaged my fiancé telling him to leave me and be with her. Naturally, everyone in the group cut her off. Fast forward to last week, she called me crying, saying she had no one to talk to, that she was all alone, and that I was the only person who mattered to her. I wasn’t sure what to do, but after talking with my mom, I decided to at least hear her out. Things seemed okay until yesterday. She told me something had happened with someone from the group, but she refused to tell me who.

Her cousin didn’t make it easy.

When I asked questions, she got really defensive and started yelling at me.

I told her to stop shouting or I’d end the call, but she just yelled louder and accused me of enjoying her suffering. So I hung up. A few hours later she called back, calmer this time, and explained herself. I told her calmly that I don’t talk to people who scream at me, that’s a boundary for me.

She couldn’t be nice anymore.

She immediately started yelling again, calling me egotistical and then saying she was the “bigger person” because she called me first, even though I was the one who had hurt her. That’s when I snapped and said If I wanted to actually hurt you, I’d tell you it’s no wonder you’re alone, no one likes you, and that’s why you don’t have any friends. Now she’s upset and I can’t help but feel guilty. AITA?

