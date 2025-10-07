She Had To Decline A Wedding Invite Because She Couldn’t Afford It, But Instead Of Understanding, Her Friend Accused Her Of Not Caring Enough

Weddings can come with price tags for guests, and not everyone can foot the bill.

So when one woman had to decline her friend’s invite to her destination wedding because of her own financial constraints, her friend didn’t take it well at all.

Suddenly she was left feeling guilty over something she had little control over.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for telling my friend I can’t attend their wedding because of the cost? My close friend invited me to their wedding, but the travel and gift expenses are more than I can afford right now.

But when she broke the news, it didn’t go well.

I explained honestly that I can’t attend, and they got upset, saying I should find a way. I want to support them but feel it’s unreasonable to expect me to overspend. AITA?

She wanted to be happy for her friend, but not at the expense of her own stability.

What did Reddit think?

When it comes to decision making, she and she alone should be in the driver’s seat.

Whether or not to attend the wedding is 100% her choice.

Destination weddings do tend to lead to disappointment with the guest list.

This bride seems to understand what it’s like to have a wedding and still do right by her friends.

No one likes disappointing their friends, but in this instance, it was what needed to be done.

She shouldn’t have to feel like her friendship comes with a price tag.

