She Has A Much Younger Half Sister She Doesn’t Want To Be Around, But Now The Family Is Claiming That She Needs To Do It Anyway

AITA for telling my half sister’s foster parents I don’t want to visit my half sister and won’t visit more? My mom lost custody of me (16) and my half sister (4) two years ago. I went to live with my paternal grandparents. But my half sister had no family able to step up for her. Her dad’s in prison and mom’s got a lot of ongoing legal stuff going on and won’t ever get her back. I live with my paternal grandparents because my dad died years ago.

I never wanted to have visits with my half sister. I wanted to stay with my family and never see her again. I never loved or bonded with her and I wasn’t upset when my grandparents refused to take us both. But the therapist and case workers involved said it was important to maintain the sibling bond or whatever. It didn’t matter that I never felt it. They might be doing it more for her. But they can’t make me see her when I turn 18 and I’ll end those visits then.

My half sister’s foster parents have tried to set up more visits than we’re supposed to have. They wanted me to come to her birthday parties and to have dinners with them. They asked my grandparents to have her over. We always say no and I told my case worker but she said it would be good to have more visits.

But these people are annoying the crap out of me. They never push it. They just ask. At least over phone calls. But last time I had to do the visit they approached me directly and asked me to make more of the visits instead of sitting on my phone and they told me I should stay in her life more because she needs me. I told them I’ll be ending the visits when I turn 18. They told me I can’t because she needs me and misses me and should have some bio connection. I told them I don’t want one. They asked me how I could be so unloving and I told them it’s because I don’t love her. I told them I told everyone who asked, even my therapist.

They asked what it would take for me to reconsider and I said nothing and that I never wanted those visits and nothing could make me do more of them except being forced by the judge. They asked me how they’ll explain me suddenly being gone in two years to her and I told them get the visits to stop now and they won’t have to. They told me I was so mean and I should be looking out for her. AITA?

