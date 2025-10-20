She Loved Getting Creative And Sharing Her Products With Loved Ones. But After Years Of Ungrateful Behavior From Her Family, She Decided Things Had To Change.

Sometimes when you don’t have a lot, you have to get creative when it comes to gifts.

But the old cliche is true: sometimes the people who have the least actually share the most.

And this is definitely accurate when it comes to the couple in this story, who are keen to share what little they do have with their friends and family.

But something about her family has them about to change their minds.

Read on to find out why they retracted a long-standing tradition.

AITA for not offering my family homemade canned goods this year? Every year my husband I make canned goods from produce from our garden and our local market into sauces, salsas, pickles, butters, soups and everything in between. Each year we send an email to my side of the family, with all the canned foods we’ve made and ask if anyone would like anything. We live quite a distance apart and only see them at Christmas, so we bring it to Christmas for them. Everyone is very enthusiastic responding to the email, but not much is said when we arrive with everything.

Read on to find out more about this woman and her family.

Now, my family are well off. They’re not mansion on the seaside wealthy, but they all have big houses and new cars every few years. My husband and I are not. We moved away and happily live in a small rented farmhouse in the countryside with all our cats, a small orchard and a few gardens.

So it’s no wonder she started feeling taken for granted.

Every year we offer these canned goods and bring what is requested, but it’s getting disheartening that I never once get a text or anything like, “hey, your jam was delicious!” We also send canned goods to my husband’s family – we mostly mail them out of state for Christmas gifts. I get texts all the time from in-laws and step-in-laws that they enjoyed the food we sent, and it’s so rewarding for us to know that. We also give our canned goods to our neighbors, an elderly neighbor very close to our heart always shares her appreciation via phone calls.

This year, the couple decided it was time for change.

So this year, we’re not going to offer the canned goods to my family. I feel like I’m being selfish by not offering them, but my family that don’t seem to appreciate it as much as my in-laws and neighbors do. AITA?

When you’re spending your time, effort, and money to do something for others, you do it out of the kindness of your own heart – not expecting anything in return.

But there is a certain point at which the lack of gratitude seems selfish, entitled even.

It’s no wonder she wants to hold off on sharing this year.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that they should stop giving the goods to her family.

While others explained that the family probably don’t even realise how hard they’ve worked to make the jams and pickles.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suspected that the tasty goods might not even get eaten.

It’s clear that her family don’t appreciate the effort that this couple go to in order to generously provide these gifts – and there’s a chance that they’re not even tasting them at all.

So the route forward is clear: if they don’t appreciate them, stop offering them, and save everyone a lot of hassle.

If the family suddenly realise what they’re missing out on?

They missed their chance.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.