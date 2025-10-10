She Moved An Umbrella Away From Her Pregnant Sister At A Beach Vacation, So Her Sister Got Mad And Left Her Alone

Isn’t it insane when siblings start holding grudges for the most random things?

This girl shares how her pregnant sister got mad at her for moving an umbrella!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for Not Moving My Beach Umbrella When My Sister Got Upset? I (28F) am on vacation in Florida with my pregnant sister (31F), her two-year-old daughter, and our mom (56F).

This is where it gets bad!

After going to grab lunch, my sister, my mom, and my niece went straight down to the beach ahead of me. I went to the room and grabbed everyone’s chairs, some toys, and an umbrella (that I bought). Over the past few days, we’ve spent a lot of time with our chairs right at the water’s edge, and my mom has even been putting her chair fully in the water because it has been so calm. When I got there, I set up the umbrella where my feet would be in the water, but we wouldn’t be sitting in the water.

UH OH…

My sister immediately got upset and said it was too close to the water and she didn’t want to be sitting with her feet in the water. She insisted her daughter wouldn’t like it, so I should just move it back. I didn’t want to because I knew my niece would be fine and it was just my sisters preference and I said that if my niece didn’t like it I would move it but let’s try it.

That’s INSANE!

My sisters favorite move when she gets upset is to say she will leave so that’s what she did. She got her stuff and her daughter and left for the pool. My mom was livid with me and left too. Now, I’m second-guessing myself. So, AITA? Note that we weren’t the only ones sitting as close as I was setting up. Also, my sister’s reasoning was nothing to do with water safety, solely that my niece wouldn’t want the waves coming up to her.

YIKES! That sounds problematic.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this girl should just enjoy the peace for a little while longer.

This user knows that the sister could have just helped herself with this!

This user thinks it’s absurd that the sister abandoned her like this.

That’s right! This user wants to know if the sister would take care of this girl if she were pregnant.

This user thinks this girl should just enjoy her own company.

Someone’s being way too unreasonable here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.