She Rejected Him Months Ago, So He Rejected Her Back And Now Everyone’s Crying.

One university student navigated the tricky world of crushes and timing.

After being rejected by a fellow photography club member, he stayed friends—until she suddenly asked him out months later.

He said no, and the drama unfolded. Read on for the story.

AITA for rejecting a girl who rejected me before? I am a 20 year old university student and met this girl at photography club. We eventually got to know each other for a few weeks and I ended up asking her out. She rejected me and it wasn’t a big deal and we decided to remain friends.

That was 4 months ago. We stayed in contact over the summer and now that classes have started again, we meet each other more regularly and recently she asked me out. I rejected her… Not because of any resentment, but because I lost attraction for her and only see her as a friend now.

I heard from my mutual friend that she cried a lot and said “He’s changed now, I want him but he won’t give me the chance.” And now I feel bad. AITA for rejecting her like this?

Attraction changed, boundaries were set, and feelings got messy.

However, Reddit is on his side.

This person says he did nothing wrong.

This person says she did the same, and it was fine…so this is fine, too.

This person has a similar story.

Friendship and honesty can’t always match up with timing.

