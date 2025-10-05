She Shared Her Food Stamps With Her Boyfriend To Help Him Eat, But When He Started Taking Advantage Of Her Kindness

Sharing what you have with the ones you love is a no-brainer to many, but when you don’t have enough to give, that’s when it gets tricky.

One woman relied on food stamps to make ends meet, but when her boyfriend (who had the means to buy his own food) became increasingly reliant on her handouts, it put her in an awkward position she didn’t know how to get out of.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not sharing my food stamps with my Bf? I graduated college during the pandemic with a useless degree and have struggled to find work for the past five years. So, I’ve been on and off of food stamps since I graduated. I’m working on a second degree that will be finished by the end of the year so I can finally get a decent job.

She’s used to providing meals for her boyfriend.

Anyways, when I first got with my boyfriend, I cooked nice meals for us all the time using my food stamps. We moved in together 1.5 years ago and have now been together for over three years.

And she had no problem sharing the little she had with him.

At first, when we moved in, I shared my EBT card with him so we’d both have access to everything in the fridge. We went to the store equally and used my stamps to buy shared food.

He got so used to it, he tried to get on the program himself.

This year, my boyfriend tried to apply for his own food stamps and got rejected for how much he makes. He owns a small business and makes more than me, but always complains that he can’t afford groceries. He’s skinny, and it’s difficult to get him to eat three meals a day.

But she’s not so sure he actually needs or deserves it.

But he has income, savings, no student loans, and rich parents, so I don’t understand why he needs my EBT.

So lately she decided to make a change.

Recently, I stopped sharing my food stamps with him because groceries really are more expensive, and I’m worried that if I share 50/50 with him, then I’ll be preparing most of our meals and getting nothing in return.

And he’s not taking it well.

It’s gotten awkward because he’s stopped buying groceries, and now I just buy them for myself and don’t feel comfortable sharing what I bring home. AITA?

This is a tough one.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s high time these two put together a comprehensive budget.

Food stamps really aren’t intended to be shared.

This misstep could actually get them in some trouble.

This commenter doesn’t think too highly of the boyfriend in this situation.

She had no problem stepping in to help her boyfriend when he needed it, but now she’s just starting to feel taken advantage of.

It’s clear this man would rather sulk than step up.

