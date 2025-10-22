She Shared Her Salary With Her Best Friend In Confidence, But When Her Best Friend Brought It Up Again To Someone She Barely Knew

People often assume that best friends will respect boundaries, but every once in a while, that trust is breached.

One woman trusted her best friend with information about her salary, but when her best friend decided to bring it up again with someone she barely knew, she couldn’t help but feel a little betrayed.

Now she’s trying to decide how to stand firm without jeopardizing the friendship.

What did Reddit think?

AITA for keeping my salary private from my best friend’s roommate? My best friend and I have been close since high school, and now we’re in college together. We share a lot of personal stuff, and I’ve always assumed it stayed between us. I told her my salary once before.

Later, during a FaceTime call when her roommate was with her, she brought it up again to confirm the number so she could tell her roommate about my job benefits.

I didn’t want to share in front of someone else, so I said I’d rather keep it private. I also asked her to let me know when others are around during calls so I know what I’m comfortable talking about. I feel like money is personal and not everyone needs to know what I earn.

My best friend said it wasn’t a big deal but later told me it was “weird” I didn’t answer.

Her roommate also probably thought I was being an AH. I don’t think it’s weird to keep finances private, but now they’re both acting like I’m the odd one. AITA?

Salary transparency can be helpful, but there’s a time and place for everything.

What she chooses to share or not share is ultimately her prerogative.

Everyone has different comfort levels when it comes to discussing delicate financial matters.

Real friends understand your boundaries and stick to them.

