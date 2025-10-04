She Signed A Roommate Agreement And Agreed To Pay 1/4 Of The Utilities, But When Another Roommate Wasn’t There For A Month, They Thought She Should Pay 1/3 Instead

When you sublet a room with other people, you need to make sure everything is clear in regards to who pays for what.

What would you do if you agreed to pay 1/4 of the utilities, but for part of that time, only three people were living there?

That is the situation the roommates in this story found themselves in, and this young lady thinks she should still only pay 1/4 of the total and the others disagree.

AITA for only paying 1/4 of utilities? I signed a sublease agreement to rent 1 room of a 4 bedroom house for June, July, Aug.

Sublease specified utilities would be split amongst the 4 people staying there. The person in charge of paying utilities (Jane) sublet her room for the first 2 months but did not find a subletter for Aug.

Another housemate left for vacation for about a month. Jane is saying we should split utilities based on the number of weeks we were living in the house. So for Aug, Jane would not have to pay at all and her subletter would cover costs for June and July. Person on vacation would not have to pay utilities for when he was gone. It’s even more complicated bc our billing is not on a monthly cycle.

I think Jane should be responsible for Aug utilities even though she wasn’t there. I don’t mind paying an extra $50 to resolve the issue but it’s more about the principle.

Jane also wanted us to split August wifi 3 ways but to me that is a fixed cost you agree to if you’re on the lease (regardless of if you’re there or not)? I paid 1/4 of the utility bill. AITA for not wanting to pay more?

