She Wants To Have Fun And Go To Parties As Part Of Her College Experience, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Like It One Bit

College is a strange and, hopefully, wonderful time.

Part of the experience is finding a bit of yourself.

And part of it is finding what you are and are not ok with.

Take this story for instance.

AITAH for wanting to go to parties even though my boyfriend says the only way we’ll last is if I stop going out completely? I (F19) am transferring into a big party school this fall. For context, I spent my freshman year at a small private Christian college. First semester, I went out a lot, but second semester I didn’t go to a single party because I was focusing on track (I’m on scholarship) and also because of constant arguments with my boyfriend (M18) about my clothes and going out. I haven’t been to a party since December 2024.

Now she wants to let loose, but it’s not proving easy.

Now I just moved into an apartment with my best friend (F19), and last night she invited me, her boyfriend, my boyfriend, and some other friends to a big party. It ended up getting shut down before we got there, but the fight between me and my boyfriend started earlier. I had just gotten off work around midnight, tried on some new shorts I hadn’t worn before, and FaceTimed him. First thing out of his mouth was that he didn’t like the shorts because they were “too revealing.” I told him fine, I’ll change, but then he said he didn’t want me going out at all.

There’s a lot of suspicion going on.

I reminded him he was invited too, but he said he doesn’t trust me in party settings and brought up stuff from my past. I told him I thought we were over that and even offered to set up a system (like checking in, texting updates, etc.) so he could feel comfortable. He shot that down and told me no system would ever work he’d only be happy if I stopped going out completely. Then he started making snide comments like “I have better stuff to do than go to a party,” which just felt unnecessary and petty. When I tried to get him to communicate about it, he shut down and just said, “Do what you want.”

She feels stuck.

Here’s the thing: I do want to communicate. I don’t want to lose him. But I also don’t want to give up my friends, parties, and social life especially now that I’m transferring to a whole new school where I want to meet people and make memories. So AITAH for wanting to go out and have fun sometimes even though my boyfriend says the only way for us to work is if I stop going out altogether?

Let’s see what the party animals in the comments say:

Pretty much everyone picked up on the same problem.

Easier said than done, emotionally, but yeah…

To cut through the fog…

Look at that big ol’ flag.

Enjoy your college experience!

Just remember to actually do the work too.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.