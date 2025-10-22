She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained “Natural Blue Raspberry” Flavor

There’s a lot made of what goes into our food.

Some of it justified, some of it overblown, some of it just fundamentally misunderstanding what ingredients are.

Something that definitely DOESN’T help are these cryptic names on the backs of the packaging – like in this video from TikTok user @dropitlikeitsszot:

“This message is for Kroger. I just have a question. I’m eating your little ropes. Love these things. It’s like chewing electrical wire without dying.”

“But I’m on the last one, as you can see. And it says no artificial flavors or certified synthetic colors. Okay? So I’m like, oh, maybe you use beat or something, but this is blue.”

“So then I look on the back of this and can someone tell me what natural blue is? I get watermelon flavor, but what is natural Blue raspberry?”

“I’m just wondering cause blue raspberry. Natural. What do we talk about?”

