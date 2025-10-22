October 22, 2025 at 2:55 am

She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained “Natural Blue Raspberry” Flavor

by Ben Auxier

Angela discussing "natural blue raspberry" ingredient

TikTok/dropitlikeitsszot

There’s a lot made of what goes into our food.

Some of it justified, some of it overblown, some of it just fundamentally misunderstanding what ingredients are.

Something that definitely DOESN’T help are these cryptic names on the backs of the packaging – like in this video from TikTok user @dropitlikeitsszot:

“This message is for Kroger. I just have a question. I’m eating your little ropes. Love these things. It’s like chewing electrical wire without dying.”

“But I’m on the last one, as you can see. And it says no artificial flavors or certified synthetic colors. Okay? So I’m like, oh, maybe you use beat or something, but this is blue.”

“So then I look on the back of this and can someone tell me what natural blue is? I get watermelon flavor, but what is natural Blue raspberry?”

“I’m just wondering cause blue raspberry. Natural. What do we talk about?”

@dropitlikeitsszot

Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor! @Kroger

♬ original sound – who’s Angela ?

Some people chimed in:

2025 08 28 20 18 16 She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor

What a ringing endorsement!

2025 08 28 20 18 29 She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor

Shh, shh shh shh. It’ll all be over soon.

2025 08 28 20 18 38 She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor

We’re really playing God here.

2025 08 28 20 18 56 She Was Enjoying Her Favorite Snack, But Then She Discovered It Contained Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor

They still taste fire though.

